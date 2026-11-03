Formula 1 Mexican GP

Colton Herta to run Cadillac FP1 in Brazil as FIA superlicense quest continues

In Brazil, Colton Herta will aim to collect his final FIA superlicense point required to race in Formula 1 following confusion over his points tally

Filip Cleeren

Published: Nov 3, 2026, 11:01 PM

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Colton Herta

Photo by: Kym Illman (Getty Images)

Cadillac test driver Colton Herta will conduct his sixth Friday practice session of the F1 season at this weekend's Sao Paulo GP to collect his missing FIA superlicense point required to race in the series.

Herta, who has been building up for an F1 campaign with private testing, FP1 sessions and a troubled F2 campaign, needs 40 points to obtain the required FIA superlicense. Cadillac believed the former IndyCar ace had reached that threshold last week in Mexico, but it soon emerged the Californian was still one point shy amid confusion over his previous IndyCar results.

Cadillac will now rectify that error by handing Herta another Friday FP1 session in Sergio Perez's car, which yields a single point. Teams are only required to run a rookie in four FP1 sessions per year, but Sao Paulo will be Herta's sixth of the season as the squad is keen for Herta to finally obtain the license.

That allows the team to keep its options open as it considers retaining incumbent Valtteri Bottas for a second year alongside Perez, or handing Herta his F1 debut in 2027.

"I’m really looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the MAC-26 for another FP1 session," Herta said. "Interlagos is such an iconic, historic track, and driving an F1 car around there is going to be an awesome experience.

"Every time I’ve stepped into the car this year, from Barcelona to Budapest, COTA and Mexico City, I’ve felt more comfortable and better integrated with the engineering team. My goal for Friday morning in Brazil is the same: execute the run plan cleanly, give Checo and the engineers the best possible setup data to start their weekend, and keep building on my progress in the car. I’m grateful to the team for giving me this opportunity."

Photo by: Chris Graythen / Getty Images

Cadillac heads to Brazil after a bruising Mexico weekend, which ended with Bottas suffering a high-speed crash in the race due to a sudden front-left suspension failure. Team principal Marcin Budkowski said the team had "implemented mitigations" to avoid a repeat.

"Following our post-race investigations, Valtteri suffered a suspension failure, and we have implemented mitigations going forward," Budkowski said. "I’m also pleased to see Colton return to the MAC-26 for another FP1 outing, stepping in for Checo. His growth in the car across his sessions has been impressive, and his feedback remains invaluable to our 2027 development program."

Herta's bid to obtain his superlicense hit a snag when his car broke down in Monza, leaving the 26-year-old short of the 100km threshold required for the session to award a point. In Brazil, 24 laps of the Interlagos circuit will satisfy that requirement.

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