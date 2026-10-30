Formula 1 Mexican GP

Colton Herta's F1 superlicence confusion explained: why he's still one point short

Herta's superlicence situation has caused enormous confusion in the F1 paddock. It is linked to the 2025 IndyCar season; according to the FIA, the American currently has 39 points – not enough to apply for a superlicence yet

Ronald Vording

Edited: Oct 30, 2026, 11:23 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Colton Herta, Hitech

Photo by: Getty Images

After completing more than 100 kilometres during the first free practice session at the Mexico Grand Prix, Colton Herta appeared to have 40 superlicence points to his name, which would be enough to qualify for the document required to secure a Formula 1 seat.

The reality, however, has proved far more complicated than that. According to the FIA, Herta is currently still one point short.

Confusion surrounding IndyCar’s 2025 season

First, back to basics. There are two ways to accumulate the required 40 points from other championships. The FIA can either look at all the points accumulated over the previous three calendar years or consider all the points earned over the previous two years plus the current season.

“The driver must have accumulated at least 40 points. The FIA will consider the number of points accumulated in either (i) the three-calendar year period immediately preceding the year of the date of the application, or (ii) the two-calendar year period immediately preceding the year of the date of the application in addition to points accumulated in the calendar year of the application, whichever is higher”, the FIA's International Sporting Code states.

In Herta's case, it appears to be the former option: the previous three years plus the F1 practice sessions he has completed during the current season, as those are not tied to a specific year. The American has brought 35 points with him from IndyCar – more on that later – and earned another four through his F1 free practice appearances.

There has been considerable confusion in the Mexico paddock over those IndyCar points in particular, and whether the total should be 35 or 36. One of those points dates back to the 2023 IndyCar season; 30 come from the 2024 season, when he finished runner-up; the remaining confusion relates to 2025.

Anyone looking up the results of the 2025 IndyCar season online, for example on Herta's Wikipedia page, will see him listed in seventh place, which would be worth just four superlicence points. Herta finished that season level on points with Felix Rosenqvist.

Colton Herta, Andretti Global

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Initially – when the FIA conducted its investigation in July – Herta was listed sixth in the IndyCar standings, which would earn him six points. With those six points, he would now have reached 41 points, comfortably exceeding the required 40 – which was also the widespread belief in the paddock immediately after the first practice session.

However, that proved incorrect. The FIA subsequently informed Motorsport.com that, following further investigation, Herta has definitively been classified seventh in the 2025 IndyCar season, meaning that, as things stand, he has only 39 points and does not yet qualify for a superlicence.

This means Herta needs one more F1 practice session to meet the requirements, for which Cadillac could use the upcoming Sao Paulo Grand Prix or the next F1 weekend on American soil in Las Vegas. Cadillac has already expressed its intention to give its protege more free practice outings, meaning he will meet the superlicence requirements in any case, but, according to the FIA, he has not yet done so in Mexico.

How long is the superlicence valid, and what does this mean for Cadillac?

An equally interesting question is exactly how long Herta's superlicence will remain valid once it can officially be applied for and issued by the FIA.

Strictly speaking, a superlicence is only valid for one year, which might suggest that it is now or never for Herta's potential F1 opportunity, and that it has to happen in 2027. This is linked to the 30 superlicence points from the 2024 IndyCar season, which might expire after 2027.

However, when Motorsport.com put the matter to the FIA, the reality proved somewhat more complex than that as well – and somewhat more favourable for Herta. Yes, the superlicence itself is only valid for one year, but applying for it also provides a three-year safety net.

This safety net is linked to Article 13.1.5 b of the International Sporting Code, which states that the following is also sufficient to obtain another superlicence:

“The driver must also satisfy at least one of the following requirements:

“b) Have been granted a Super Licence (excluding Free Practice Only Super Licence) and, prior to application, have previously completed at least 100 km during a free practice session of an FIA Formula One World Championship competition, in any of the previous 3 years.”

Colton Herta, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

In concrete terms, this means that once a driver has obtained a superlicence and it expires after a year, they fall into the category of 'previous licence holders'.

Those 'previous licence holders' can apply for another superlicence without having to meet the 40-point requirement again, provided they have completed at least 100 kilometres during an F1 free practice session.

This effectively means that, after applying for Herta's superlicence, Cadillac will have a three-year window in which to give him an F1 opportunity, if that is what the American team intends to do. If that opportunity does not come immediately in 2027, Herta's 30 IndyCar points will indeed expire in the future, but he can regain the superlicence in the following years with just one free practice session – without having to worry about the 40 points again.

Formally, Cadillac still has to confirm its driver line-up for 2027. Sergio Pérez's contract was renegotiated and extended until at least 2029 ahead of his home race in Mexico, but in Austin, Marcin Budkowski refused to answer a very simple question from the F1 presenter with a 'yes'.

The team principal was asked whether both drivers had contracts extending beyond the current season, but Budkowski avoided the question by saying that the FIA press conference was not the place to discuss it.

He thereby left the door open for a possible driver change ahead of the 2027 F1 season. Valtteri Bottas subsequently told Motorsport.com, when asked, that he was not yet concerned about potentially losing his F1 seat.

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article F1 Mexico GP: Charles Leclerc pips McLaren and Mercedes to top FP2

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Ronald Vording





"Slippery as hell" – Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar explain the "extreme" challenge of Mexico



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



7 h



"Slippery as hell" – Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar explain the "extreme" challenge of Mexico





Isack Hadjar admits after criticising Red Bull: "There's stuff that I should have kept for myself"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



12 h



Isack Hadjar admits after criticising Red Bull: "There's stuff that I should have kept for myself"





Is history really repeating itself? What Christian Horner’s Adrian Newey claim says about Aston Martin and Red Bull



Formula 1



Is history really repeating itself? What Christian Horner’s Adrian Newey claim says about Aston Martin and Red Bull

More from

Colton Herta





Herta endorses IndyCar’s international return with Barcelona while marveling at Palou’s dominance



IndyCar



IndyCar



Herta endorses IndyCar’s international return with Barcelona while marveling at Palou’s dominance





Colton Herta savours "super special" Austin homecoming as 2027 uncertainty remains



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



Colton Herta savours "super special" Austin homecoming as 2027 uncertainty remains





Audi hands F3 runner-up Freddie Slater F1 practice debut



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



Audi hands F3 runner-up Freddie Slater F1 practice debut

More from

Cadillac F1 Team





Sergio Perez to skip F1 Mexico GP fan forum due to illness



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



6 h



Sergio Perez to skip F1 Mexico GP fan forum due to illness





Unwell Kimi Antonelli skips F1 Mexico GP media day



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Unwell Kimi Antonelli skips F1 Mexico GP media day





Why it will “take years” for Cadillac to reach the level F1 rivals are operating at



Formula 1



Dutch GP



Why it will “take years” for Cadillac to reach the level F1 rivals are operating at

Latest news





Colton Herta's F1 superlicence confusion explained: why he's still one point short



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Mexican GP



4 min



Colton Herta's F1 superlicence confusion explained: why he's still one point short





JGR wants deleted texts to be used as key evidence in Spire, Gabehart trial



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup 8 min



JGR wants deleted texts to be used as key evidence in Spire, Gabehart trial





F1 Mexico GP: Charles Leclerc pips McLaren and Mercedes to top FP2



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Mexican GP



17 min



F1 Mexico GP: Charles Leclerc pips McLaren and Mercedes to top FP2





What's behind "absolute nonsense" Oliver Bearman contract rumours



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Mexican GP



1 h



What's behind "absolute nonsense" Oliver Bearman contract rumours

Feature

Discover prime content





What’s the state of play at F1’s smallest team?



Formula 1



By Jake Boxall-Legge



What’s the state of play at F1’s smallest team?





Is history really repeating itself? What Christian Horner’s Adrian Newey claim says about Aston Martin and Red Bull



Formula 1



By Ronald Vording



Is history really repeating itself? What Christian Horner’s Adrian Newey claim says about Aston Martin and Red Bull





The one aspect of the 2026 US GP that should be a blueprint for F1 2027



Formula 1



United States GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



The one aspect of the 2026 US GP that should be a blueprint for F1 2027





A strategic masterclass: How Kimi Antonelli put himself on the cusp of F1 title at the US GP



Formula 1



United States GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



A strategic masterclass: How Kimi Antonelli put himself on the cusp of F1 title at the US GP

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe