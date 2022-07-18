Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Red Bull: No comfort from Ferrari’s F1 reliability problems Next / Ocon: Latest Alpine F1 upgrades proving positive
Formula 1 News

Cost cap key to F1 2022's close racing, says Steiner

Formula 1's introduction of a cost cap has been one of the key triggers for more spectacular racing this year, reckons Haas boss Gunther Steiner.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Cost cap key to F1 2022's close racing, says Steiner

While F1's shift to ground effect cars this year has made it much easier for drivers to follow each other, Steiner thinks the technical regulations alone are not the only reason there have been such exciting battles in 2022.

In particular, he cites some of the close fighting behind the leading Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes teams as the result of the fact that spending has been equalised thanks to the budget limits.

The level of the cost cap, which has just been upped to $145.58 million as the result of a dramatic rise in inflation, has prompted furious debate so far this season.

And while some top outfits wanted the level lifted a lot, smaller teams have been adamant that the spending limits are working.

Steiner in particular feels that one of the successes of the cost cap is the fact that the racing order is no longer dictated by which team has the most money to spend.

He thinks that has served to level the playing field up and down the grid, which is having a direct benefit on the racing.

"I think what is happening in the moment is there's a lot of fighting going on – and in many areas fighting in a good way out on the race track," he said.

"There's a lot of racing going on. And I think that's down also to the cost cap. We have created a successful rule and we shouldn't go away from the principle."

Steiner, who voted in favour of the compromise lift in the budget cap last week, said F1 would take a wrong turn if it ever thought of moving away from a budget ceiling.

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"It should not be the intention to go back to the good old days, where just who's got more money is going to win and then take the championship away," he added.

"I think that for FOM, what happened at [races like] Silverstone was fantastic in my opinion, and for the spectators it was fantastic.

"You always have to think why did we have this? I think the cost cap is part of it. And therefore, I think we should try to protect the cost cap as much as we can by not hurting teams this year."

Read Also:

One of the impacts of the cost cap has been limited scope for teams to make developments, which means an outfit like Haas, which is still racing its original spec car, can remain competitive.

But Steiner says the whole ethos of the 2022 regulations, which has put more restrictions on what teams can do with their cars, have also helped on this front.

"It's not just the cost cap, it's also the technical regulations with this car," he said. "I think it is a bit harder than it was in the old days, because the upgrades people brought, they were not as big as they were years ago.

"It's much more difficult to find performance with these technical regulations than it was before. So we have also to say these technical regulations are pretty good."

shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull: No comfort from Ferrari’s F1 reliability problems
Previous article

Red Bull: No comfort from Ferrari’s F1 reliability problems
Next article

Ocon: Latest Alpine F1 upgrades proving positive

Ocon: Latest Alpine F1 upgrades proving positive
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Why Williams wants nothing more than a boring F1 practice in France French GP
Formula 1

Why Williams wants nothing more than a boring F1 practice in France

Alonso urges Alpine not to wait long on 2023 F1 car switch
Formula 1

Alonso urges Alpine not to wait long on 2023 F1 car switch

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Austrian GP Prime
Formula 1

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

Latest news

Why Williams wants nothing more than a boring F1 practice in France
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Williams wants nothing more than a boring F1 practice in France

Despite having run its revamped Formula 1 car for two race weekends, Williams is still well behind where it would like to be in understanding the extent of its progress.

Alonso urges Alpine not to wait long on 2023 F1 car switch
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso urges Alpine not to wait long on 2023 F1 car switch

Fernando Alonso has urged Alpine not to wait too long before throwing all its resources towards its 2023 Formula 1 car.

How Ferrari has slashed Red Bull’s F1 top speed advantage
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari has slashed Red Bull’s F1 top speed advantage

Ferrari might not have been adopting Red Bull’s policy of throwing update after update at its 2022 Formula 1 car, but it has still been making important progress.

Tsunoda hopes new psychologist helps with 'overheating brain' in F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda hopes new psychologist helps with 'overheating brain' in F1 car

AlphaTauri Formula 1 driver Yuki Tsunoda admits “my brain” gets too “overheated” sometimes when he’s driving and hopes a new Red Bull-hired psychologist can help him to manage it.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage Prime

How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage

The RB5 was the first Red Bull to win a GP but, as Stuart Codling explains, the early success of the car in 2009 was somewhat against the run of form.

Formula 1
Jul 17, 2022
The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Prime

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

They were unnoticed by many, and eventually rendered futile due to a car problem that prevented him from starting the sprint race. But Fernando Alonso's tactics in second practice at the Austrian Grand Prix revealed that the Alpine driver is as sharp as he ever has been and wasting no opportunity to gain an advantage, which will play to his favour when his recent run of poor luck turns

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2022
The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Prime

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future

OPINION: By winning at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, Charles Leclerc ended a 19-year victory drought for Ferrari in Austria. But it was the manner of his triumph over Max Verstappen that Formula 1 fans should savour now and recall later. Here’s why.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2022
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The return of Formula 1's sprint race format at the Austrian Grand Prix provided drivers with two bites at the cherry to make progress after qualifying. And while some grasped the opportunity with both hands, several drivers were hamstrung by ill-timed errors

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard Prime

How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard

Charles Leclerc had to give second best to Max Verstappen in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring and then followed him home in Saturday's sprint race. But the Ferrari ace remained hopeful of turning the tables on Sunday and delivered in confident fashion with three on-track passes on the reigning world champion. Here's how Leclerc secured a morale-boosting win after a run of difficult results

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Prime

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

OPINION: He may be going through a tough time at McLaren, but Daniel Ricciardo always seems to have a smile on his face. BEN EDWARDS thinks that positive attitude will benefit the Australian when, eventually, his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP Prime

Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP

Squabbling between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz allowed Max Verstappen to convert first position in qualifying to an untroubled victory in the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race. But for all of the Red Bull driver's dominance over 23 laps, Ferrari can take heart from the F1-75's long-run pace, which could lend Sunday's race over a much longer duration a very different look.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Prime

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B were not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.