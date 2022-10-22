Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Gasly welcomes “good steps” from FIA in Suzuka F1 crane report Next / The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan
Formula 1 / United States GP News

COTA chief would like to see motorcycle racing on US GP support bill

The boss of the Circuit of The Americas would like to see motorcycle racing support Formula 1’s United States Grand Prix, believing it would be “a lot of fun."

Luke Smith
By:
COTA chief would like to see motorcycle racing on US GP support bill

F1 is poised for the biggest three-day weekend attendance in its history this weekend in Austin, with an estimated 440,00 fans due to attend the United States Grand Prix.

The F1 race is being supported by Masters Historic and Masters Endurance Legends events, but the schedule was left with a gap after W Series had to cancel its planned round in Austin due to funding issues.

Asked about the possibility of having other support series such as F2 or F3 on the F1 weekend in the future, COTA chairman and co-founder Bobby Epstein said it was “more up to Formula 1” to decide.

But he expressed an interest in shaking up the race weekend schedule by adding other disciplines such as motorcycle racing.

“We can fill it up either way, two or three support series would be good,” said Epstein.

“It would be great. If it can’t be an F2 or F3, I think we can get creative.

“I’d love to see the motorcycles race during F1 weekend. I think it would be a lot of fun, and I think the fans would like it, so we’re exploring that.”

Alex Albon, Williams FW44, Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22

Alex Albon, Williams FW44, Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

One of the biggest hurdles to overcome for a multi-discipline race weekend would be ensuring the safety standards comply for both cars and bikes, given the differing homologation requirements of tracks.

Epstein felt there were “ways to look at it”, but said the focus of any support category had to be on ensuring fans were kept entertained by the weekend-long package.

“This is what it’s about, let’s make sure that we entertain the crowd,” he said.

“I don’t want to leave the racing fan out either. So what you’re speaking to is the right question and making sure we have the content that satisfies that audience.

“I think there was some disappointment that the W Series didn’t come, but it was such short notice you couldn’t really replace it.

“But I do think overall the fans still get their money’s worth.”

COTA hosts MotoGP’s Grand Prix of the Americas each year, but Epstein said his idea of a motorbike race supporting F1 did not necessarily have to be the premier class.

“It doesn’t have to be MotoGP, it could be bikes, which would be good for MotoGP, because it would give them a nice platform,” said Epstein.

“Just other types of racing. In the past, if you go back, [F1 has] done some great celebrity races. That’s something we’ve got to consider.

“It could be fun. I think F1 has the celebrity draw and celebrity appeal and it hasn’t been done in a while. These are all worth discussing.

“If Formula 3 comes or Formula 2 comes, that’s probably even better.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Gasly welcomes “good steps” from FIA in Suzuka F1 crane report
Previous article

Gasly welcomes “good steps” from FIA in Suzuka F1 crane report
Next article

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Ocon to start US GP from pitlane as Alpine takes fresh engine United States GP
Formula 1

Ocon to start US GP from pitlane as Alpine takes fresh engine

Red Bull-FIA talks on F1 cost cap breach agreement put on hold United States GP
Formula 1

Red Bull-FIA talks on F1 cost cap breach agreement put on hold

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

Ocon to start US GP from pitlane as Alpine takes fresh engine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon to start US GP from pitlane as Alpine takes fresh engine

Esteban Ocon will start Sunday's Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from the pitlane after taking a fresh engine, while Yuki Tsunoda will serve a gearbox penalty.

Red Bull-FIA talks on F1 cost cap breach agreement put on hold
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull-FIA talks on F1 cost cap breach agreement put on hold

Talks between Red Bull and the FIA over a Formula 1 cost cap breach agreement have been put on hold following the death of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz.

Argentina WSBK: Razgatlioglu outduels Bautista in Superpole race
World Superbike World Superbike

Argentina WSBK: Razgatlioglu outduels Bautista in Superpole race

Defending World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu narrowly defeated Alvaro Bautista to claim victory in a nail-biting Superpole race in Argentina.

Mercedes may modify new F1 wing to avoid "falling foul" of FIA
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes may modify new F1 wing to avoid "falling foul" of FIA

The Mercedes Formula 1 admits that it may avoid "falling foul" of the FIA stewards by modifying its controversial front wing before the Mexican GP.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Prime

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Prime

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger Prime

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger

Max Verstappen most likely would have won the 2022 Formula 1 world championship even without Ferrari’s blunders and miscues. The team has much to work on if it’s to mount a challenge in the years ahead

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis Prime

The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis

Formula 1’s budget cap was heralded as a radical advance, the saviour of smaller teams, and the pathway to a brighter commercial future for all. So why were so many teams so keen to either break it or negotiate a raise? As MARK GALLAGHER reveals, it’s not just about the cost of crash repairs.

Formula 1
Oct 16, 2022
Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures Prime

Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures

At the turn of the century Formula 1 became the Mika and Michael show as Mika Hakkinen claimed two world championships by going wheel-to-wheel with Michael Schumacher. Over a collection of images from his F1 career, the Flying Finn shares some cherished memories with MAURICE HAMILTON about his route to the top, annoying Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, and that overtake in Spa…

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2022
The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy Prime

The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy

OPINION: The FIA revealed this week that Red Bull breached Formula 1's cost cap, throwing the team into controversy. But why did its calculation put it several million dollars below the cost cap limit when the FIA deemed it to be over? And what will the governing body do as a sanction? What happens next could have vital implications for the very future of the world championship

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
The steps the FIA must take to restore its authority inside and outside F1 Prime

The steps the FIA must take to restore its authority inside and outside F1

OPINION: After Spa and Abu Dhabi in 2021, Formula 1 has another saga to address after the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix. And it’s one that centres on the decisions of motorsport’s governing body, which is having what good it does do damaged in the court of public opinion. Here are some steps that would address this and hopefully satisfy all parties

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
How to relieve Formula 1's extreme wet-weather caution Prime

How to relieve Formula 1's extreme wet-weather caution

With three Formula 1 races having been disrupted by rain so far this season, the series has been made to look excessively cautious in the way it dealt with wet conditions. But what can be done to alleviate disruption like that which was seen in Suzuka?

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.