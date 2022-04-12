Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / How Albon pulled off F1 strategy miracle in Australian GP Next / Russell: "Nothing substantial" coming for Mercedes F1 soon
Formula 1 News

F1 crashes holding back Aston Martin's progress with 2022 car

Aston Martin Formula 1 boss Mike Krack admits that the team's nightmare weekend in Australia could compromise plans to get new developments onto the AMR22.

Adam Cooper
By:
F1 crashes holding back Aston Martin's progress with 2022 car

Sebastian Vettel crashed heavily in both FP3 and in the race, while his teammate Lance Stroll also went off in FP3 and was involved in a controversial collision with Nicholas Latifi in Q1.

He then finished the race out of the points in 12th place.

After the race, the team completed an inventory of usable bodywork and suspension components in Australia and back in the factory, and calculated what now needs to be made so that it has a decent stock of current spec parts for the Emilia Romagna GP.

The Silverstone outfit's manufacturing resources will thus have to be focussed on replacing damaged parts rather than on readying new spec items for Imola, although the team hopes to still get some of the planned updates to the car.

"We had a very difficult weekend because we had a lot of car damage," said Krack. "It started already on Friday, we had a small problem on the power unit, which we had to change.

"So we didn't get so much time. And then obviously, the on-track incidents that were visible to everybody led to a lot of work.

"I think when we came here, we thought we will have been a little bit better than we have been before.

"But obviously we could not show it so much over the weekend, because then we had much more disruption than you can afford at the end of the day.

"So I think at the end of the race, we were still in the position where we hoped we could score, but then eventually it didn't happen. Overall, a quite disappointing weekend, I have to say.

"So now we need to really collect all the bits that we have, as we are starting to run low on spares. So it's something that we need to address."

Asked if the Melbourne damage would compromise plans to bring updates to the car Krack conceded that it might.

"I am quite sure you have counted the amount of incidents and the amount of wings and front suspensions that we have damaged.

Read Also:

"So you can calculate quickly how many we will need to go to Imola, and actually yes, the question is correct.

"Will we have capacity to develop, or will we need to use our capacity for making spares? So these discussions are ongoing."

shares
comments
How Albon pulled off F1 strategy miracle in Australian GP
Previous article

How Albon pulled off F1 strategy miracle in Australian GP
Next article

Russell: "Nothing substantial" coming for Mercedes F1 soon

Russell: "Nothing substantial" coming for Mercedes F1 soon
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

Why Ferrari has stayed in front despite its no F1 upgrades approach
Video Inside
Formula 1

Why Ferrari has stayed in front despite its no F1 upgrades approach

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Aston Martin Racing More from
Aston Martin Racing
The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism

Vettel explains F1 moped incident after Australian GP practice Australian GP
Formula 1

Vettel explains F1 moped incident after Australian GP practice

Audi and Porsche hold fire on final F1 decision
Formula 1

Audi and Porsche hold fire on final F1 decision

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
22 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.