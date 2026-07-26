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Czech Republic president attends Hungarian GP... as a photographer

After photographing a variety of motorsport events, the Czech president Petr Pavel is now on site for this weekend's Formula 1 race in Hungary

Oleg Karpov Rachit Thukral
Published:
Petr Pavel, President of Czech Republic, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of FIA

Petr Pavel, President of Czech Republic, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of FIA

Photo by: Oleg Karpov

The president of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, has made his way to the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix - but it's not an official visit.
 
Ever wondered what world leaders do in their free time? For Czech Republic president Petr Pavel, the answer is sports photography - and he's particularly passionate about motorsport.
 
This weekend, he's attending the Hungarian GP with a full photography kit - and an official FIA accreditation. He arrived at the Hungaroring for Saturday's sessions and was already taking pictures, accompanied by Czech F1 photographer Jiri Krenek.

This wasn’t the first time he was seen at a major motorsport event as a hobby photographer. Most recently, Pavel travelled to France in June to attend the Le Mans 24 Hours, once again equipped with full camera gear.

In fact, the former NATO Military Chairman has attended several races on both two and four wheels over the years. Within the Czech Republic, Pavel covered the MotoGP and World Superbike events at Brno, while he has travelled as far as the US and Saudi Arabia to photograph NASCAR and the Dakar Rally respectively.

Petr Pavel, President of Czech Republic and Photographer at trackside

Petr Pavel, President of Czech Republic and Photographer at trackside

Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT Images via Getty Images

Some of the photographs he took at the 2025 Dakar event, where he also supported Czech competitors, were put on display at the National Technical Museum in Prague.

Last year, he also raised nearly 30,000 euros for a charity dedicated to children, single parents and the elderly by auctioning a photo album.

While it is unusual for politicians to attend races purely for leisure, several leaders regularly appear at major motorsport events in their own countries.

Last year, then British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, drivers and senior team figures at a reception in 10 Downing Street ahead of the British GP.

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