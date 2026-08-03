Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

What role does a MotoGP rider really play in bike development?

MotoGP
What role does a MotoGP rider really play in bike development?

Pierre Gasly: Alpine's Dutch GP upgrades "critical" for F1 2026 chances

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Pierre Gasly: Alpine's Dutch GP upgrades "critical" for F1 2026 chances

Damon Hill compares George Russell-Kimi Antonelli battle to 1996 F1 rivalry

Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Damon Hill compares George Russell-Kimi Antonelli battle to 1996 F1 rivalry

Helping McLaren’s greats go faster for 40 years

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
Helping McLaren’s greats go faster for 40 years

Every circuit to have hosted a WEC round since 2012

WEC
Every circuit to have hosted a WEC round since 2012

Guenther Steiner praises Red Bull after major Mercedes F1 hire

Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Guenther Steiner praises Red Bull after major Mercedes F1 hire

Arvid Lindblad exclusive: "I never had a plan B, I didn't want to settle for a normal life"

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Arvid Lindblad exclusive: "I never had a plan B, I didn't want to settle for a normal life"

WRC drivers react to FIA’s landmark new promoter deal

WRC
Rally Finland
WRC drivers react to FIA’s landmark new promoter deal
Formula 1 Hungaroring Pirelli test

Damon Hill compares George Russell-Kimi Antonelli battle to 1996 F1 rivalry

Damon Hill has compared George Russell’s battle with Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli to his own 1996 title fight against Jacques Villeneuve

Lydia Mee
Published:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

1996 Formula 1 champion Damon Hill has likened the current Mercedes intra-team battle between George Russell and Kimi Antonelli to his own experience of facing a fiercely competitive newcomer in Jacques Villeneuve.

With the 2026 F1 season well underway, the driver dynamic at the Brackley outfit continues to be a major talking point. Following his rookie campaign last year, having stepped into the seat vacated by seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, 19-year-old Antonelli became the youngest driver to lead the standings early in 2026.

Speaking about the current intra-team fight at Mercedes, Hill shared his admiration for the Italian's incredible development. "Kimi’s had a season in F1, and over the winter there’s a kind of gestation period where all the things you’ve learned in the year sink in, and you suddenly come out fighting," Hill explained to F1.com.

"It’s been astonishing. He clearly has got an incredible talent and maturity for a 19-year-old."

Russell, who was a clear favourite heading into the season, now finds himself in a tense battle with his teenage team-mate. Hill compared the situation to his own experience of fending off his Williams team-mate Villeneuve.

Hill was Williams' experienced driver in 1996 but found himself under threat from the Canadian rookie after Villeneuve secured pole position for his debut race in Melbourne.

"I think with George… For me, when Jacques Villeneuve arrived at Williams, it was a little bit of that. He was 10 years younger than me, but he’d also just come off the back of a championship season in IndyCar, and he’d achieved a lot of success in another senior formula elsewhere. So, it’s slightly different, and the outcome of that was I beat Jacques, so George has got to do that somehow!”

Hill won the championship in 1996 with Villeneuve in second, 19 points behind. After the first half of the 2026 season, Antonelli leads the standings with 219 points, Hamilton is second with 169 points and Russell is third with 160 points. 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Guenther Steiner praises Red Bull after major Mercedes F1 hire
Next article Pierre Gasly: Alpine's Dutch GP upgrades "critical" for F1 2026 chances

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Guenther Steiner praises Red Bull after major Mercedes F1 hire

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Guenther Steiner praises Red Bull after major Mercedes F1 hire

David Croft praises Cadillac's no-excuses approach after F1 Hungarian GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
David Croft praises Cadillac's no-excuses approach after F1 Hungarian GP

Oliver Bearman responds to Aston Martin rumours with clear Ferrari message

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Oliver Bearman responds to Aston Martin rumours with clear Ferrari message
More from
George Russell

Audi emerges as possible 2028 destination for George Russell, says Guenther Steiner

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Audi emerges as possible 2028 destination for George Russell, says Guenther Steiner

George Russell sends defiant message after challenging F1 season start

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
George Russell sends defiant message after challenging F1 season start

Why this looks like George Russell’s best chance yet at the British GP

Formula 1
British GP
Why this looks like George Russell’s best chance yet at the British GP
More from
Mercedes

“I went back to the car and cried” – Esteban Ocon opens up about his unexpected year on F1 sidelines

Formula 1
Formula 1
“I went back to the car and cried” – Esteban Ocon opens up about his unexpected year on F1 sidelines

McLaren "ready to challenge" Mercedes after upgrade, says Sky F1 commentator

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
McLaren "ready to challenge" Mercedes after upgrade, says Sky F1 commentator

The shocking aspect to Kimi Antonelli's rapid F1 title-contending transformation

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
The shocking aspect to Kimi Antonelli's rapid F1 title-contending transformation

Latest news

What role does a MotoGP rider really play in bike development?

MotoGP
What role does a MotoGP rider really play in bike development?

Pierre Gasly: Alpine's Dutch GP upgrades "critical" for F1 2026 chances

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Pierre Gasly: Alpine's Dutch GP upgrades "critical" for F1 2026 chances

Damon Hill compares George Russell-Kimi Antonelli battle to 1996 F1 rivalry

Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Damon Hill compares George Russell-Kimi Antonelli battle to 1996 F1 rivalry

Helping McLaren’s greats go faster for 40 years

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
Helping McLaren’s greats go faster for 40 years

Feature

Discover prime content

Helping McLaren’s greats go faster for 40 years

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Helping McLaren’s greats go faster for 40 years

The deep and lasting significance of the McLaren MP4/4’s forgotten older brother

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
The deep and lasting significance of the McLaren MP4/4’s forgotten older brother

You Ask The Questions: Esteban Ocon

Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Ben Vinel
You Ask The Questions: Esteban Ocon

Top 10 McLaren F1 cars ranked: MCL39, M23, MP4/4 and more

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 McLaren F1 cars ranked: MCL39, M23, MP4/4 and more
View more