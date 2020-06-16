Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
100 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
128 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
135 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
149 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
163 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Interview

Race of my Life: Damon Hill on the 1994 Japanese GP

shares
comments
Race of my Life: Damon Hill on the 1994 Japanese GP
Jun 16, 2020, 7:54 PM

In the latest episode of Autosport’s Race of My Life podcast series, we revisit the race 1996 Formula 1 world champion Damon Hill chose as his best – the 1994 Japanese Grand Prix.

Race: 1994 Japanese GP, Suzuka

Car: Williams-Renault FW16B

There are lots of exciting races you have in a career in motor racing, but there are very few that have the same significance as 1994 Suzuka had for me.

With the deaths of Roland Ratzenberger and Ayrton Senna, 1994 was a highly stressful and dramatic year. Everything seemed to have much more emphasis. To stay in the championship fight I had to win. There was a great deal of expectation on the part of Michael Schumacher and Benetton that they were going to sew it up in Japan.

Most people thought it would end there. We'd had an absolutely crappy race the round before at Jerez – there was a screw-up with fuel and we got trounced – so everyone was a bit down in the dumps.

Michael Schumacher, Benetton B194 Ford leads the field

Michael Schumacher, Benetton B194 Ford leads the field

Photo by: Sutton Images

Michael Schumacher , Benetton B194 leads Damon Hill, Williams FW16

Michael Schumacher , Benetton B194 leads Damon Hill, Williams FW16

Photo by: Sutton Images

The Japanese Grand Prix started off with a torrential downpour and I'll never forget the first corner. It just lit up with all these flashlights from the grandstands. The first corner is exciting anyway, but those lights on the track amplified it.

Off we went and Michael was in front of me. I just had to hang onto his gearbox – I had a really good view of his driving style in the wet. We were both driving at a very high level. It was incredibly hard. The level of concentration needed in those conditions – it demands a lot. I love driving in the wet, even though it terrifies the shit out of me!

When you do it, you test all your instincts. It's the most enjoyable, satisfying experience. I just can't imagine doing it now – it's so incredibly otherworldish!

Damon Hill, Williams FW16

Damon Hill, Williams FW16

Photo by: Sutton Images

Damon Hill, Williams FW16 celebrates his victory

Damon Hill, Williams FW16 celebrates his victory

Photo by: Sutton Images

It was a two-part race. I led the second part and we went from these two extremes: me seeing what he could do, to him being behind me and closing me down. On the last lap I had to pull out all the stops to maintain the advantage.

It was a really significant race because it was so difficult. Michael was an unknown quantity then, but the exceptional talent he had was clear in that race. To beat him in a straight fight was really satisfying. I was really pleased to stop the rot and make the title fight go one more race to Australia. I felt I had justified myself as a driver in that race – to the outside world and myself.

Read Also:

I had to go way beyond what I previously thought I was capable of. There was no turning back from that point. Australia was like Japan part two – the race just carried on!

Interview by Ben Anderson, first published in Autosport magazine, 7 October 2010

 

 

Next article
Formula 1 won’t rush allowing fans back to races

Previous article

Formula 1 won’t rush allowing fans back to races
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo completes Renault F1 test in Austria

2h
2
Formula 1

Renault: 2026 engines will be F1's "next battlefield"

3
MotoGP

KTM rules out Pedrosa as Espargaro's replacement

4
MotoGP

Mugello MotoGP race cancelled amid F1 rumours

5
Formula 1

Formula 1 won’t rush allowing fans back to races

2h

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Mark Sutton’s favourite photos 02:34
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Mark Sutton’s favourite photos

Onboard Lap - Bahrain's 'Oval' Outer Circuit 01:01
Formula 1

Onboard Lap - Bahrain's 'Oval' Outer Circuit

Could F1 Race On The 'Oval' Bahrain Circuit? 02:53
Formula 1

Could F1 Race On The 'Oval' Bahrain Circuit?

Thinking Forward with Guenther Steiner 21:17
Formula 1

Thinking Forward with Guenther Steiner

Le Grand Rendez-Vous: Behind the scenes 05:20
Formula 1

Le Grand Rendez-Vous: Behind the scenes

Latest news

Race of my Life: Damon Hill on the 1994 Japanese GP
Formula 1

Race of my Life: Damon Hill on the 1994 Japanese GP

Formula 1 won’t rush allowing fans back to races
Formula 1

Formula 1 won’t rush allowing fans back to races

Ricciardo completes Renault F1 test in Austria
Formula 1

Ricciardo completes Renault F1 test in Austria

Why Kubica brings a new perspective to Alfa Romeo
Formula 1

Why Kubica brings a new perspective to Alfa Romeo

R&D token flexibility “a good compromise" - Brawn
Formula 1

R&D token flexibility “a good compromise" - Brawn

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.