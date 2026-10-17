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Daniel Ricciardo hints at F1 paddock return amid Ford Raptor road trip to Austin

Former F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo is embarking on a road trip from Ford's Raptor Rally in Arizona to Austin for the United States Grand Prix

Lydia Mee

Published: Oct 17, 2026, 12:16 PM

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Daniel Ricciardo, Scuderia AlphaTauri

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images





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Former Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo is taking on an intense road trip across America, starting in the Arizona desert for Ford's Raptor Rally this weekend and ending in Austin, Texas, for the United States Grand Prix.

Ford Racing and Ricciardo's lifestyle brand Enchanté announced his participation in the event in a joint Instagram post. "Raptor Rally, you ready? We’re rolling out with Daniel Ricciardo to hit the trails. See you out there!" the caption read.

According to Ford, 1000 guests and more than 450 trucks gathered in Lake Havasu, Arizona, for the third edition of the Raptor Rally. Over two days, there are desert trails, Baja loops, hot laps with professional drivers and the first Raptor Baja Sprint competition.

Included in the line-up are Loren Healy, Brad Lovell, Vaughn Gittin Jr and Mitch Guthrie Jr.

Once the rally is over, Ricciardo and country singer Rob Baird will set off on a road trip that ends in Austin. "Last night we kicked things off in Lake Havasu at the Ford Raptor Rally, and in a couple of days we're taking the long way to Austin. And I mean the lonnnng way. Desert, backroads, swimming holes, all of it. Not gonna lie, I can't wait," the former Red Bull driver explained in a note to Enchanté subscribers.

Enchanté and Ford Racing are opening a pop-up at Distribution Hall, 1500 East 4th Street, Austin, from 22-25 October.

Following his F1 exit in 2024, Ricciardo became a global ambassador for Ford Racing. During his time in the role, he has spent time behind the scenes at Ford's global facilities, become the face of the Raptor brand, taken part in various events with the Ford Raptor T1+ and been involved with the Red Bull F1 car reveal event as part of its new power unit collaboration with Ford.

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