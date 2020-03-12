Ricciardo shows off bold new helmet design

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
21 Hours
:
43 Minutes
:
54 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
176 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
232 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
246 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
260 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Australian GP / Breaking news

Ricciardo shows off bold new helmet design

shares
comments
Ricciardo shows off bold new helmet design
By:
Mar 12, 2020, 2:05 AM

Home hero Daniel Ricciardo has revealed his bold new crash helmet design ahead of the season opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

The Renault driver showed off the bright colour scheme – which features a grey base with purple, green and orange lettering – on his social media pages with the words: 'Become. Unstuck.'

It replaces the interim purple helmet that he had used during testing.

 

He has again worked with LA artist Ornamentel Conifer and famed helmet designer Jens Munser to come up with the concept.

Last year Ricciardo used his first year away from Red Bull to reveal a strikingly different helmet, with its green, blue and pink design featuring the words ‘Stop Being Them.’

Read Also:

Related video

Next article
F1 teams agree to scrap TV scrums amid Covid-19 fears

Previous article

F1 teams agree to scrap TV scrums amid Covid-19 fears

Next article

Two more Haas F1 personnel self-isolated in Melbourne

Two more Haas F1 personnel self-isolated in Melbourne
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Australian GP
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
21 Hours
:
43 Minutes
:
54 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
21:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
01:00
16:00
FP3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
23:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
02:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
01:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Two more Haas F1 personnel self-isolated in Melbourne

44m
2
Formula 1

Tech breakdown: Under the skin of the new Mercedes

3
Formula 1

Ricciardo shows off bold new helmet design

1h
4
Formula 1

F1 teams agree to scrap TV scrums amid Covid-19 fears

1h
5
Supercars

Walkinshaw floats control Supercars engine idea

Latest videos

Formula 1 - Will Coronavirus wreak havoc on Australian Grand Prix? 08:02
Formula 1

Formula 1 - Will Coronavirus wreak havoc on Australian Grand Prix?

Why Mercedes will have to alter rear suspension 01:09
Formula 1

Why Mercedes will have to alter rear suspension

The changes made to Red Bull's nose for 2020 01:29
Formula 1

The changes made to Red Bull's nose for 2020

Red Bull Cooler Runnings 2020 02:13
Formula 1

Red Bull Cooler Runnings 2020

Mercedes' moving steering wheel: What is DAS and how does it work? 04:46
Formula 1

Mercedes' moving steering wheel: What is DAS and how does it work?

Latest news

Two more Haas F1 personnel self-isolated in Melbourne
F1

Two more Haas F1 personnel self-isolated in Melbourne

Ricciardo shows off bold new helmet design
F1

Ricciardo shows off bold new helmet design

F1 teams agree to scrap TV scrums amid Covid-19 fears
F1

F1 teams agree to scrap TV scrums amid Covid-19 fears

Full 2020 Australian Grand Prix weekend schedule
F1

Full 2020 Australian Grand Prix weekend schedule

Carey in crisis talks to save Vietnam GP amid Covid-19 outbreak
F1

Carey in crisis talks to save Vietnam GP amid Covid-19 outbreak

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Mar - 22 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.