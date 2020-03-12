Ricciardo shows off bold new helmet design

The Renault driver showed off the bright colour scheme – which features a grey base with purple, green and orange lettering – on his social media pages with the words: 'Become. Unstuck.'

It replaces the interim purple helmet that he had used during testing.

He has again worked with LA artist Ornamentel Conifer and famed helmet designer Jens Munser to come up with the concept.

Last year Ricciardo used his first year away from Red Bull to reveal a strikingly different helmet, with its green, blue and pink design featuring the words ‘Stop Being Them.’

