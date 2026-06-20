Daniel Ricciardo shares heartfelt message after first Indy 500 visit brought back "childhood feelings"

Former Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has opened up about his first visit to the Indianapolis 500, describing the experience of being a fan as bringing back "childhood feelings" in a heartfelt open letter to his fans.

Since stepping away from F1, the eight-time grand prix winner has embraced a different lifestyle. Alongside enjoying the perks of being a Ford Racing ambassador, Ricciardo is focusing on his clothing brand, Enchanté.

In a newly launched newsletter to his fans, the Australian admitted he is thoroughly enjoying the "change of pace" and the opportunity to remain connected to motorsport.

Ricciardo took advantage of having more time on his hands and travelled to the 110th running of the Indy 500 to support his long-time friend Conor Daly. The pair, whose friendship stretches back nearly 15 years, collaborated on a special Enchanté 500 merchandise line.

"Since stepping away from the driver's seat, I've enjoyed spending a lot more time in the Enchanté seat," the former Red Bull F1 driver wrote.

"Yep, I have a seat at the office. Most would think that's a weird jump, going from a 200mph cockpit to a static office chair. But honestly? I'm loving the change of pace and getting to dive deeper into the brand we built out of a racing career, but is now outliving mine. It's also a way to stay close to motorsport, just from a very different angle."

Reflecting on the Indy 500, he added: "Looking back on the weekend, it was such a cool experience. And let me remind you, I've been all over the world doing this my whole life. But something about Indy was really amazing.

Daniel Ricciardo Global Ford Racing Ambassador (1)

"Every neighborhood I drove past had Indy 500 flags and checkered flags hanging off the front porch. It kinda feels like the local sporting team has made the final or something. Everyone just gets behind it.

"I asked Conor on race day what he does before the race to lock in and shut out the distractions and the noise. He said, 'Man, this is the biggest and coolest thing I'll ever do in my life, why would I not want to hear every noise and every cheer? I don't want to be listening to music. I want to see, hear, and feel everything.'

"Was cool to see it from that side. And being on the grid, seeing tears in the drivers' eyes after the prayer and the anthem, I was like dammit, let's f***ing goooo!! Haha, you just have to experience it. The race is something more than just a race. Hard to put into words.

"Conor and I have been friends for close to 15 years, going back to when we were both chasing the European racing dream from opposite sides of the world. So to be there, finally, as a fan watching him race in his hometown, was pretty special. It's kinda fun when the pressure isn't on you. Being a fan again brings me back to childhood feelings and memories. I like it."