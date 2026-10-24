Formula 1 United States GP
Daniel Ricciardo surprises F1 fans with on-stage performance ahead of US GP
Former Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo surprised fans with a harmonica performance alongside musician Rob Baird
Lydia Mee
Published: Oct 24, 2026, 6:21 PM
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Daniel Ricciardo , Drive to Survive Season 7
Photo by: Netflix
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Former Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo made a surprise appearance on stage in Austin, Texas, with American singer-songwriter Rob Baird.
The Australian joined Baird at the Ford Racing and Enchanté pop-up on Friday night to play harmonica on an original song he co-wrote with Baird during a road trip to the United States Grand Prix.
A fan video of the performance, posted on Instagram, had picked up more than 7000 likes by the time of writing. "This healed something in me," one fan commented, while another added: "I'm sure he was either Bob Dylan's brother or a cowboy in a previous life lol. We love you, Daniel."
"At this point, no one cares about the race. Glad to see Daniel back, even if he’s not racing," someone else posted, and another fan wrote: "As a musician and a honey badger fan, it would be a dream to play with Danny Ric."
The pair arrived in Austin for the United States Grand Prix weekend after driving from Ford's Raptor Rally in Arizona. "Last night we kicked things off in Lake Havasu at the Ford Raptor Rally, and in a couple of days we're taking the long way to Austin," Ricciardo wrote in a note to his Enchanté subscribers before embarking on the road trip.
"And I mean the lonnnng way. Desert, backroads, swimming holes, all of it. Not gonna lie, I can't wait."
The road trip was part of the promotion of the new Enchanté collection, The Long Road. The new products are being sold at a pop-up at Distribution Hall in Austin alongside food, drinks, flash tattoos and racing simulators.
Ricciardo was also spotted supporting Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson as the New Zealander headlined Garage Sessions with Liam Lawson and Friends as part of Esses Bazaar ATX, held at Inn Cahoots on East Sixth Street ahead of this weekend's United States Grand Prix.
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