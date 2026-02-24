Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

David Coulthard challenges fans' expectations: Excitement isn't measured in overtakes

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
David Coulthard challenges fans' expectations: Excitement isn't measured in overtakes

Will Buxton: Cadillac’s F1 project has already cost $1billion before a single race

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Will Buxton: Cadillac’s F1 project has already cost $1billion before a single race

Stefano Domenicali explains what Apple can do for Formula 1 that ESPN couldn't

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Stefano Domenicali explains what Apple can do for Formula 1 that ESPN couldn't

MotoGP wants to introduce minimum salary for riders from 2027

MotoGP
MotoGP
Thailand GP
MotoGP wants to introduce minimum salary for riders from 2027

For richer or for poorer - how track layouts will affect F1 2026's competitive order

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
For richer or for poorer - how track layouts will affect F1 2026's competitive order

Porsche won’t need extra budget to run second Formula E team

Formula E
Formula E
Jeddah ePrix II
Porsche won’t need extra budget to run second Formula E team

Barnes: IndyCar officiating is already starting to feel like smoke and mirrors

IndyCar
IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Barnes: IndyCar officiating is already starting to feel like smoke and mirrors

Mercedes marks 10 years of its junior programme by naming nine drivers for 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Mercedes marks 10 years of its junior programme by naming nine drivers for 2026
Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season 2

David Coulthard challenges fans' expectations: Excitement isn't measured in overtakes

David Coulthard argues that Formula 1 doesn’t need lots of overtaking to be exciting, insisting memorable moments and winning matter more than constant action

Lydia Mee
Published:
David Coulthard, Presenter, Channel 4 F1

David Coulthard, Presenter, Channel 4 F1

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard has shot down claims that the championship needs a lot of overtaking for it to be exciting.

A new set of regulations has arrived in F1 this season, with one of the goals being to open up more opportunities to overtake. The cars are smaller and lighter than the previous ground effect era cars, and the active aerodynamics, which have replaced DRS, along with the electric boost that drivers can use, are intended to increase overtaking. 

But after the drivers shared their initial thoughts during pre-season testing in Bahrain, there are some concerns that this may not be the case.

"If you have the fastest car qualifying in the front, why would you expect anyone to overtake it? You know, the whole thing about Formula 1 is fast at the front, slowest at the back. The race starts, the slowest guy is never going to come through and win," Coulthard argued on the Up To Speed podcast.

"So you just need to look at the history of the sport. Be the quickest. As a driver, I wanted to be in pole position because, especially in Monaco, if I led into the first corner, 90% of the work was done."

Co-host and former F1 TV presenter Will Buxton added: "They haven't been able to overtake in Monaco since the 1920s. So 100 years on, there's still not much chance of that happening. But the hope with these new regulations is that overtaking will be a touch easier, that the racing will be a touch more exciting than it has been."

Start of race

Start of race

Coulthard likened a race to a football match, arguing that if a fan's favourite team won 1-0, they would walk away saying it was an exciting game.

"But I don't get it, though," the former Red Bull driver responded. "A football match, if your team wins 1-0, you go away saying 'that was a good match'. You don't see 100 goals or the points in basketball and things like that. So it's not about how many things happen.

"I remember Mansell going around the outside of Gerhard Berger in Mexico in '88. It stands out in my mind because, I probably got the year wrong, but it was an amazing overtake.

"Or I remember Senna's qualifying lap in Monaco being a second quicker than Alain Prost. It's about those memorable moments rather than having so many of them. It's just like a social media feed."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Will Buxton: Cadillac’s F1 project has already cost $1billion before a single race

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

Ayrton Senna's 1986 Lotus F1 car hits auction for eight-figure estimate

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Ayrton Senna's 1986 Lotus F1 car hits auction for eight-figure estimate

Hannah Schmitz and Laura Mueller honoured at Albert Park as Australian GP renames Turn 6

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Hannah Schmitz and Laura Mueller honoured at Albert Park as Australian GP renames Turn 6

Carlos Sainz meets fan behind his 'lucky' Sparkles sticker in heartwarming Williams video

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Carlos Sainz meets fan behind his 'lucky' Sparkles sticker in heartwarming Williams video
More from
David Coulthard

Why David Coulthard thinks 2026 F1 will frustrate Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Why David Coulthard thinks 2026 F1 will frustrate Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso

David Coulthard points to clues that Lewis Hamilton is not at his peak anymore

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
David Coulthard points to clues that Lewis Hamilton is not at his peak anymore

David Coulthard on stepping into Ayrton Senna's Williams seat and how the F1 icon influenced his career

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
David Coulthard on stepping into Ayrton Senna's Williams seat and how the F1 icon influenced his career

Latest news

David Coulthard challenges fans' expectations: Excitement isn't measured in overtakes

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
David Coulthard challenges fans' expectations: Excitement isn't measured in overtakes

Will Buxton: Cadillac’s F1 project has already cost $1billion before a single race

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Will Buxton: Cadillac’s F1 project has already cost $1billion before a single race

Stefano Domenicali explains what Apple can do for Formula 1 that ESPN couldn't

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Stefano Domenicali explains what Apple can do for Formula 1 that ESPN couldn't

MotoGP wants to introduce minimum salary for riders from 2027

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Thailand GP
MotoGP wants to introduce minimum salary for riders from 2027

Prime

Discover prime content

For richer or for poorer - how track layouts will affect F1 2026's competitive order

Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
For richer or for poorer - how track layouts will affect F1 2026's competitive order

Why Honda can’t kick its Formula 1 habit

Formula 1
By Stuart Codling
Why Honda can’t kick its Formula 1 habit

Ferrari’s last front-engined winner

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Ferrari’s last front-engined winner

What to look out for in F1's second week of Bahrain testing

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What to look out for in F1's second week of Bahrain testing
View more