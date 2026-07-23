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David Coulthard praises Toto Wolff's leadership amid Mercedes pressure

David Coulthard has praised Toto Wolff’s willingness to face the media as Mercedes deals with reliability concerns and George Russell’s frustration

Lydia Mee
Published:
Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard has praised Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff's handling of difficult situations, lauding the Austrian's willingness to face the media and maintain professionalism during tough moments.

Speaking on the Up To Speed podcast alongside co-host Jolie Sharpe, Coulthard was asked exactly how Wolff would internally manage the recent public criticism surrounding George Russell's frustrated team radio comments at the Belgian Grand Prix, as well as the outfit's ongoing reliability concerns. 

In response, the former McLaren and Red Bull driver defended Wolff's management style.

"He'll be getting all of the data available to understand what the issue was, how much it affected George, how much it affected Kimi. Apparently, other Mercedes runners had the same issue," Coulthard said.

"Mercedes is leading the world championship, the drivers' and constructors', but Mercedes power units have had some issues this year across the board, across their customer teams. 

"Whatever anyone thinks of anyone that's in the public eye, my take on Toto is he's there when they're winning, and he's there, more importantly, when they're not winning.

George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

"He steps up when he's at the grands prix, and when they've had the lean years, he does the interviews. He explains what isn't good enough and he explains what the goal is in terms of what they're aiming towards."

Coulthard contrasted Wolff's open approach to other sporting figures who struggle to face the press during challenging times.

"Some of these guys, and we see it in other sports as well, are all very happy to do the interviews when they're winning and then they just can't handle it. The Scottish football team manager got criticised because when he was being asked questions, he was very short and not very friendly towards the person who was interviewing him.

"Yes, he's frustrated. Yes, there's a spotlight on him, but that's what he's signed up to. That's what he's paid to do. And therefore, maintaining a professional position is what I think is being professional.

"I took the view that I drove for pleasure, and I actually got paid to do everything else, and I needed to get paid to survive my life. So be professional."

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