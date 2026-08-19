David Coulthard predicts Zandvoort will never return to F1 calendar

Former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard believes the championship will never return to Zandvoort, citing severe physical and commercial constraints ahead of the venue's final Dutch Grand Prix.

The coastal circuit is preparing to host its final scheduled F1 event this weekend. After making a successful return to the calendar in 2021 following a 35-year absence from the series, the race's privately funded promoter opted against signing a contract extension beyond 2026.

During a recent episode of the Up To Speed podcast, Coulthard discussed the future of the circuit and whether it could possibly return to F1.

"From my point of view, if we look at how the grand prix came to be, the Dutch prince is a motorsport fan along with his partner," the former Red Bull driver explained.

"They were instrumental in bringing the grand prix back to Holland on the wave of Max [Verstappen's] success, and they're limited in what they can do with their facility.

"They're surrounded by a natural park, the sand dunes; they can't expand, they can't grow, and of course Formula 1 is continuing to look for an increase in the revenue from their commercial rights.

Pedestrians walk on the Zandvoort boulevard Photo by: Robin Van Lonkhuijsen /ANP / AFP via Getty Images

"So I think it's just got to the point where it's probably not commercially viable for them to keep going as is. And for Formula 1, there are other places. Rwanda and other places that are saying, 'Hey, we want to be part of the Formula 1 family.' And they're going to build facilities that are state-of-the-art.

"I actually think that Zandvoort is a brilliant little racetrack. My first international victory as a young driver in Formula 3 happened there, and they've developed one of the best Paddock Clubs down into the first corner because you basically can see the whole of the first corner when you're in the Paddock Club.

"So there are a lot of things for which we need to say thank you and well done to Zandvoort, but the journey has come to its end, and I don't believe we'll ever go back there with Formula 1. So remember this period, ladies and gentlemen."