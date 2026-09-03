Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Denny Hamlin thinks one aspect of the Chase postseason format is 'bullsh*t'

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Denny Hamlin thinks one aspect of the Chase postseason format is 'bullsh*t'

Max Verstappen reveals Red Bull response to playful "shunt" request in 100-driver karting challenge

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Max Verstappen reveals Red Bull response to playful "shunt" request in 100-driver karting challenge

How to watch IndyCar 2026 season finale at Laguna Seca: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

IndyCar
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
How to watch IndyCar 2026 season finale at Laguna Seca: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

F1 Italian GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
F1 Italian GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Kimi Antonelli hit with Mercedes revenge prank at Italian GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Kimi Antonelli hit with Mercedes revenge prank at Italian GP

Denny Hamlin explains just how hard it was driving without a rear camera at Daytona

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Denny Hamlin explains just how hard it was driving without a rear camera at Daytona

Fernando Alonso reveals emotional helmet tribute for Italian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Fernando Alonso reveals emotional helmet tribute for Italian Grand Prix

Why Max Verstappen has "mentally accepted" a "painful" F1 weekend in Monza

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Why Max Verstappen has "mentally accepted" a "painful" F1 weekend in Monza
Formula 1 Italian GP

David Coulthard questions timing of Ferrari's Michael Schumacher tribute amid distraction concerns

David Coulthard has questioned whether Ferrari’s Michael Schumacher tribute at Monza could serve as a distraction from the team orders discussions

Lydia Mee
Published:
SF-26 Monza special livery

SF-26 Monza special livery

Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari arrives at its home race at Monza carrying a Michael Schumacher tribute on its livery and race suits, which has become a talking point on a recent episode of the Up To Speed podcast.

While former F1 TV pundit Will Buxton argued the tribute could inspire the team, former driver David Coulthard questioned whether it could be a distraction technique for the Maranello outfit.

"I think that they hesitate too often, and again, it's easy to criticise, and of course they would push back on us by going, 'You don't have all the information.' But what we do have is the retrospective examples of the hesitancy, which has led to the opinion that they hesitate," Coulthard explained in reference to Ferrari's team orders debacle at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The former Red Bull driver claimed the Schumacher tribute could be a way to change the current topic of conversation around the team, moving it away from team orders and calls for the outfit to back a number one driver.

"It's almost like a slight distraction technique this week, celebrating the greatness of Michael Schumacher and his successes. Given that he ended up at Mercedes and they're having a strong year, it's almost like, is this the moment to pull out the celebration of Michael? Is this not really the moment to try and win the Monza Grand Prix?"

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

Photo by: LAT Images via Getty Images

Buxton pointed to the 30th anniversary of Schumacher's first race for Ferrari in 1996.

"It's 30 years since he first raced for Ferrari back in '96, so I get it. And it's a lovely thing to do. Is it a distraction? I don't know. I always like a throwback. I love a throwback livery," Buxton responded.

"I love paying respect to people who've done great things, and Michael's period there was so impressive and changed the course of Ferrari's history, because don't forget when Michael arrived there in '96 Ferrari hadn't won a driver's title since 1979.

"It had been a long, long time. Maybe they need a bit of inspiration from what Michael started to create in '96."

He added: "Maybe bringing that livery back and showing respect for what Michael created, maybe it gives them the inspiration to find that again."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Charles Leclerc reveals he deleted social media apps from his phone amid F1 2026 hardship
Next article Sebastian Vettel shares message ahead of F1 cockpit return for Michael Schumacher tribute

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Max Verstappen reveals Red Bull response to playful "shunt" request in 100-driver karting challenge

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Max Verstappen reveals Red Bull response to playful "shunt" request in 100-driver karting challenge

Kimi Antonelli hit with Mercedes revenge prank at Italian GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Kimi Antonelli hit with Mercedes revenge prank at Italian GP

Fernando Alonso reveals emotional helmet tribute for Italian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Fernando Alonso reveals emotional helmet tribute for Italian Grand Prix
More from
David Coulthard

Max Verstappen's Red Bull deal leaves F1 rivals "breathing a sigh of relief", says David Coulthard

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Max Verstappen's Red Bull deal leaves F1 rivals "breathing a sigh of relief", says David Coulthard

Mika Hakkinen reveals why McLaren rivalry with David Coulthard never boiled over

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Mika Hakkinen reveals why McLaren rivalry with David Coulthard never boiled over

Former F1 driver reveals he offered London pub to Jeremy Clarkson in unusual deal

Formula 1
Formula 1
Former F1 driver reveals he offered London pub to Jeremy Clarkson in unusual deal
More from
Ferrari

F1 Italian GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
F1 Italian GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Sebastian Vettel shares message ahead of F1 cockpit return for Michael Schumacher tribute

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Sebastian Vettel shares message ahead of F1 cockpit return for Michael Schumacher tribute

Why Lewis Hamilton shouldn't regret his Ferrari radio rant – but why he was right to apologise

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why Lewis Hamilton shouldn't regret his Ferrari radio rant – but why he was right to apologise

Latest news

Denny Hamlin thinks one aspect of the Chase postseason format is 'bullsh*t'

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Denny Hamlin thinks one aspect of the Chase postseason format is 'bullsh*t'

Max Verstappen reveals Red Bull response to playful "shunt" request in 100-driver karting challenge

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Max Verstappen reveals Red Bull response to playful "shunt" request in 100-driver karting challenge

How to watch IndyCar 2026 season finale at Laguna Seca: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca
How to watch IndyCar 2026 season finale at Laguna Seca: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

F1 Italian GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
F1 Italian GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Feature

Discover prime content

Kimi Antonelli’s Italian GP grid penalty could be a blessing in disguise

Formula 1
Italian GP
By Ronald Vording
Kimi Antonelli’s Italian GP grid penalty could be a blessing in disguise

Why Lewis Hamilton shouldn't regret his Ferrari radio rant – but why he was right to apologise

Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Oleg Karpov
Why Lewis Hamilton shouldn't regret his Ferrari radio rant – but why he was right to apologise

Top 10 greatest F1 qualifiers

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 greatest F1 qualifiers

Making sense of Wolff's claim that Mercedes "haven't got the money" for car development

Formula 1
Italian GP
By Stuart Codling
Making sense of Wolff's claim that Mercedes "haven't got the money" for car development
View more