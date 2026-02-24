Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

David Coulthard raises concerns for Sergio Perez: 'Valtteri Bottas is better prepared'

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
David Coulthard raises concerns for Sergio Perez: 'Valtteri Bottas is better prepared'

Stefano Domenicali: F1 can absorb Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso retirement

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Stefano Domenicali: F1 can absorb Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso retirement

How Jeddah is attracting international fans and becoming a major motorsport hub

Sponsored
Sponsored
How Jeddah is attracting international fans and becoming a major motorsport hub

Five MotoGP riders who need a big 2026 season

Feature
MotoGP
Feature
Five MotoGP riders who need a big 2026 season

Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?

Honda stuck at "similar potential" to 2025 as Joan Mir calls for "revolution"

MotoGP
MotoGP
Buriram Official Testing
Honda stuck at "similar potential" to 2025 as Joan Mir calls for "revolution"

F1 Fantasy 2026: Prizes and changes coming to this season explained

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
F1 Fantasy 2026: Prizes and changes coming to this season explained

Christian Horner denies Verstappen influence on F1 exit, points to Helmut Marko input

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Christian Horner denies Verstappen influence on F1 exit, points to Helmut Marko input
Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season 2

David Coulthard raises concerns for Sergio Perez: 'Valtteri Bottas is better prepared'

David Coulthard has questioned Sergio Perez’s readiness for his Formula 1 return with Cadillac, arguing that Valtteri Bottas’ year as Mercedes reserve leaves him better prepared

Lydia Mee
Published:
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Peter Fox / Getty Images

David Coulthard has raised concerns about Sergio Perez's return to Formula 1, arguing that his team-mate at Cadillac, Valtteri Bottas, is "better prepared" after spending a year as reserve driver for Mercedes.

Both Bottas and Perez lost their full-time seats in the championship at the end of 2024. While Bottas returned to his old team at Mercedes as a reserve driver, Perez took a year out to focus on family life, claiming he would only come back to F1 if the right opportunity presented itself.

"I don't think there's anything wrong with the two drivers they've got," Coulthard said on the Up To Speed podcast. "It's not the fastest driver pairing in Formula 1 as established by their career so far, but a safe pair of hands.

"They don't need to be breaking cars with rookies. They need to be just getting up to speed with the operation of the team and the new regulations and things like that. So I actually think they've made a smart choice."

The former driver added: "I think Bottas is better prepared because he's coming with that Mercedes information. He's been working with Mercedes all last year, simulator work and the likes. I'm a little bit concerned for Perez, who's really enjoyed the siesta of a year off. I don't doubt his commitment, but can you switch it back on when you've switched it off?"

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing, Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing, Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images via Getty Images

In F1, one of the main targets for a driver is to beat their team-mate. During their respective stints at Mercedes and Red Bull, Bottas and Perez played the supporting driver role to seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and four-time champion Max Verstappen. Now, the pair have the opportunity to be the lead driver, and Coulthard believes Bottas has a better chance of beating Perez.

"They're old enough to be professional out of the car. They know they've got to work for the greater good of the team. But make no bones about it, their individual teams, managers, physios, and everybody that works around them... Your team-mate's success is your failure. You've got to beat your team-mate.

"And I've got to think if we were laying it out now, I think Bottas has a better chance of beating Perez just by the fact he's more recent."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Stefano Domenicali: F1 can absorb Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso retirement

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

Christian Horner denies Verstappen influence on F1 exit, points to Helmut Marko input

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Christian Horner denies Verstappen influence on F1 exit, points to Helmut Marko input

David Coulthard challenges fans' expectations: Excitement isn't measured in overtakes

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
David Coulthard challenges fans' expectations: Excitement isn't measured in overtakes

Ayrton Senna's 1986 Lotus F1 car hits auction for eight-figure estimate

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Ayrton Senna's 1986 Lotus F1 car hits auction for eight-figure estimate
More from
Valtteri Bottas

FIA to trial start procedure tweaks at Bahrain F1 test

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
FIA to trial start procedure tweaks at Bahrain F1 test

Graeme Lowdon praises instant impact of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez in F1 pre-season testing

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Graeme Lowdon praises instant impact of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez in F1 pre-season testing

Why race starts may be chaotic in early rounds of F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 1
Why race starts may be chaotic in early rounds of F1 2026
More from
Cadillac-Ferrari

Will Buxton: Cadillac’s F1 project has already cost $1billion before a single race

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Will Buxton: Cadillac’s F1 project has already cost $1billion before a single race

Cadillac used fake tyres in wind tunnel testing for F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 1
Cadillac used fake tyres in wind tunnel testing for F1 2026

Keanu Reeves lifts the lid on Cadillac F1 documentary: "It's very intense"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 1
Keanu Reeves lifts the lid on Cadillac F1 documentary: "It's very intense"

Latest news

David Coulthard raises concerns for Sergio Perez: 'Valtteri Bottas is better prepared'

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
David Coulthard raises concerns for Sergio Perez: 'Valtteri Bottas is better prepared'

Stefano Domenicali: F1 can absorb Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso retirement

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Stefano Domenicali: F1 can absorb Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso retirement

How Jeddah is attracting international fans and becoming a major motorsport hub

Sponsored
Sponsored
How Jeddah is attracting international fans and becoming a major motorsport hub

Five MotoGP riders who need a big 2026 season

Feature
MotoGP
Feature
Five MotoGP riders who need a big 2026 season

Prime

Discover prime content

Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
By Stuart Codling
Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?

For richer or for poorer - how track layouts will affect F1 2026's competitive order

Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
For richer or for poorer - how track layouts will affect F1 2026's competitive order

Why Honda can’t kick its Formula 1 habit

Formula 1
By Stuart Codling
Why Honda can’t kick its Formula 1 habit

Ferrari’s last front-engined winner

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Ferrari’s last front-engined winner
View more