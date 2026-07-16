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David Coulthard recalls violent Spa crash that left him with broken leg

David Coulthard has recalled the terrifying Spa-Francorchamps crash that left him with a broken leg

Lydia Mee
Published:
David Coulthard, TV Presenter

David Coulthard, TV Presenter

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard has reflected on the unforgiving nature of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, recalling his terrifying junior formula crash that resulted in a broken leg.

The 13-time grand prix winner detailed the difference between modern F1 machinery and 1990s cars when tackling the legendary Belgian circuit.

When asked if the famous Eau Rouge and Raidillon combination was an "easy flat-out" corner during his racing years in the latest episode of the Up To Speed podcast, Coulthard explained: "It was not an easy flat-out because we didn't have the tarmac run-off at the top of the hill on the left-hand side.

"So we had the sort of threading the eye of the tarmac needle, and then if you did make a mistake and go beyond the kerb, you were in gravel or grass, which led to what would be a big accident. It's a circuit where you absolutely have to respect the corner, and it's a high-speed roller coaster."

Coulthard recounted a brutal accident he suffered early in his career while competing in the Formula Opel Lotus Euroseries, an F1 support series. The Scotsman explained that, due to the soft suspension of the junior cars, the immense compression at the bottom of the Eau Rouge dip caused the chassis to rub on the ground, resulting in a sudden loss of aerodynamic load on the tyres.

The view from the new grandstand at Eau Rouge

The view from the new grandstand at Eau Rouge

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

"I got spun around on the first lap by Kenny Brack," Coulthard recalled. "I hit the barrier on the left-hand side, came back in front of the pack and another car T-boned me right on the side of the chassis, which compressed the aluminium, and I broke my right leg.

"I remember when the field were coming round at the end of the first lap, and I was out of the car on the grass. I remember Gil de Ferran giving me a thumbs up to check if I was OK. And I remember just bursting into tears because I knew I had broken my leg. And that was that.

"They took me to the medical centre because we were in the F1 support race. Sid Watkins, who was the legendary medical officer for Formula 1, came into the room. They cut my race suit off me, and I had my lucky underpants on, which had holes in them. And my mother was brought into the medical room as well, and she was very disappointed to see I had holey underpants on."

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“A shock to the system” – Why teams fear the worst with F1’s 2026 cars at Spa

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