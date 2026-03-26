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David Coulthard shares behind-the-scenes details of emotional Kimi Antonelli Chinese GP interview

David Coulthard reflected on the emotional moment Kimi Antonelli broke down in tears after securing his maiden Formula 1 victory at the Chinese Grand Prix

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images

David Coulthard, who conducted the televised post-race interviews at the Chinese Grand Prix, has recounted his emotional interview with Kimi Antonelli after the Italian driver scored his maiden Formula 1 win.

Antonelli became overwhelmed with emotion following the race at the Shanghai International Circuit as he became the second-youngest driver to win an F1 race. "I’m speechless," the 19-year-old driver said after the race. "I’m about to cry, to be honest. Thank you so much to my team, because they helped me to achieve this dream."

During an episode of the Up To Speed podcast, former driver Coulthard shared his point of view of the touching moment.

"Yeah, look, it did feel, as an older... I was going to say gentleman, but some people might question that. As an older man, I could feel for him as a young racer," the former Red Bull driver said.

"He's only a couple of years older than my son, so I'm looking, in my eyes, at a boy. Of course, he's a man, but he's a boy-man in my eyes. And for him to get away at the beginning of the chat, absolutely fine. And then I think he caught his father's eye behind the barriers, and I think that's what triggered the tears.

"And when we're doing television, I'm getting someone in my ear saying, ‘Move on to George.’ But it felt to me that that would have lost that moment. It was a beautiful moment because this is someone who's a boy-man, realising his dream of being a grand prix winner.

"And this could set him on a way towards being one of the youngest ever world champions as well, if he has this continued run because right now Mercedes are looking pretty hot.”

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

He added: "What I find so impressive is, I know it's a few generations after my time, but to do it at 19. I first drove a grand prix car at 19. I got to drive the McLaren-Honda of Senna as part of a young driver award. And I remember coming away from that going, ‘Oh, it's just a car.’ Because when you look at Formula 1 from the outside, you just think it's this spaceship.

"But actually, it was a great way for me to realise it's just a car. But it was a further four years before I entered Formula 1. And by that point, I'm not going to say I was a man, I probably didn't quite get to that until I was about 30. But I won my first Grand Prix at 24, 25 almost.

"So, how they can take it in, how they can actually understand the world around them. I think it was Arvid Lindblad who, when he got points in his first grand prix, said that he's been working for this his whole life.

"I'm thinking his whole life, my working life is longer than the life he's actually been on planet Earth."

Photos from Japanese GP - Thursday

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Mercedes W17 front wing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fans

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
A team member of Aston Martin F1 Team poses for a photo with fans

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Mattia Binotto, Audi F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Mercedes W17

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fans

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fan of Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fan detail

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Front wing of Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Godzilla in the Haas F1 garage

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fans

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fans

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Jenson Button, Aston Martin F1 Team Ambassador

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fans

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Front wing of Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Racing Bulls detail

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
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