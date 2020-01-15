Formula 1
Previous
Formula 1 / Interview

Coulthard: Aging F1 drivers don’t get faster but become smarter

shares
comments
By:
Jan 15, 2020, 8:02 PM

Former Williams, McLaren and Red Bull star David Coulthard believes that Formula 1 drivers only truly reach their peak once they’ve passed 30 years of age – not because they get faster, but as they make better decisions both on and off the track.

Coulthard, who was speaking at the Autosport International Show in Birmingham, says the trend towards younger drivers isn’t necessarily a bad thing but that they can’t be expected to have the life experience of older rivals.

“You would hope you’d be a better person at 30 than you were at 20,” said Coulthard. “I still think that 30-35 is the brilliant window for drivers in terms of life experience. I don’t think they get faster, but I just think you’re more able to make better life decisions.”

Click the play icon on the video above to get the full story.

Read Also:

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers David Coulthard
Author Charles Bradley

