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David Coulthard warns FIA intervention could stifle F1 innovation

David Coulthard has warned that excessive FIA regulation of technical innovation risks undermining Formula 1’s identity

Lydia Mee
Published:
Bernd Maylander, FIA Safety Car Driver, and David Coulthard talk.

Bernd Maylander, FIA Safety Car Driver, and David Coulthard talk.

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard has cautioned the FIA against regulating technical innovation out of the championship, warning that banning unique engineering developments could damage F1's core DNA.

Speaking on the Up To Speed podcast alongside broadcaster Will Buxton and former W Series driver and Sky Sports analyst Naomi Schiff, the 13-time grand prix winner discussed the flexible rear wings introduced by various teams this season. 

The 'Macarena' wing was first brought in by Ferrari and subsequently adopted by rival Red Bull. 

With reports suggesting the FIA could look to regulate the aerodynamic loopholes out of existence, Coulthard stressed that exploiting the rulebook is a fundamental aspect of F1 that fans always tune in to see. 

"Innovations that make us get excited and talk about it are part of the fun of Formula 1 and make it stand apart from other championships where there's much less room for finding those solutions," Coulthard explained.

"And as I've said before, Adrian Newey, the acclaimed designer, would always say that he reads regulations not to see what they say particularly, but to see what they don't say. And he tries to design in those areas. So hopefully we don't lose that in its entirety."

David Coulthard on the grid during the Sprint

David Coulthard on the grid during the Sprint

Photo by: Dom Gibbons / LAT Images via Getty Images

Despite his strong defence, Coulthard acknowledged that the FIA must inevitably intervene when complex aerodynamic developments present genuine safety risks.

"But equally, if something is going to be widely developed across all teams, and potentially it is a bit more complicated, especially in such a critical thing as an aerodynamic part, then I think the FIA, on the grounds of safety, can simplify the regulation and clarify that all you can do is open the flap rather than flip the whole wing upside down.

"So, I think on those grounds it makes sense, but to keep closing down anything that's different would be a shame."

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