Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Behind the scenes of Arvid Lindblad's special first F1 British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Behind the scenes of Arvid Lindblad's special first F1 British Grand Prix

BMW wants to reunite KTM's only two MotoGP race winners in WSBK

MotoGP
BMW wants to reunite KTM's only two MotoGP race winners in WSBK

Lando Norris reveals how fierce Oscar Piastri rivalry has driven his F1 development

Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Lando Norris reveals how fierce Oscar Piastri rivalry has driven his F1 development

David Croft calls out Lewis Hamilton over "careless mistakes" and costly F1 penalties

Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
David Croft calls out Lewis Hamilton over "careless mistakes" and costly F1 penalties

Former Williams F1 driver Logan Sargeant announces engagement

Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Former Williams F1 driver Logan Sargeant announces engagement

WRC Rally Finland: Sebastien Ogier claims lead after incident-packed morning

WRC
Rally Finland
WRC Rally Finland: Sebastien Ogier claims lead after incident-packed morning

Pirelli will have to rely on 2017 data as F1 returns to Sepang

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Pirelli will have to rely on 2017 data as F1 returns to Sepang

Marco Wittmann loses five kilos and gets IV drips: "For me, it was extreme"

DTM
Oschersleben
Marco Wittmann loses five kilos and gets IV drips: "For me, it was extreme"
Formula 1 Hungaroring Pirelli test

David Croft calls out Lewis Hamilton over "careless mistakes" and costly F1 penalties

David Croft has criticised Lewis Hamilton for a series of “careless mistakes” after the Ferrari driver collected several penalties in recent races.

Lydia Mee
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Sky Sports Formula 1 lead commentator David Croft has called out Lewis Hamilton for making "careless mistakes" in recent races.

Following a difficult debut campaign for Ferrari in 2025, the seven-time champion has enjoyed a remarkable resurgence this year.

The 41-year-old currently sits second in the drivers' standings on 169 points, trailing Mercedes driver and championship leader Kimi Antonelli by 50 points heading into the summer break. He also secured his maiden grand prix victory for the Maranello outfit at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix in June. 

But his momentum was stifled at the recent Hungarian Grand Prix, where he finished fifth and suffered two separate penalties throughout the weekend. Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 Show, Croft pointed out a string of "careless mistakes" made by the Briton.

"His second stint wasn't particularly good. And I wonder if that was because he was brought out behind the Racing Bulls and that affected his tyres," Croft said as he reflected on Hamilton's race at the Hungaroring.

"But it went from bad to worse. And then Lewis made it even worse with another careless mistake. We shouldn't look in isolation at the Ferrari strategy. Lewis is making careless mistakes now."

He went on to list Hamilton's recent penalties, which included a five-second penalty for speeding in the pitlane in Monaco, a five-second penalty at Silverstone for moving before the start signal, a five-second penalty at Spa for causing a collision with George Russell, a three-place grid penalty for impeding Oscar Piastri during qualifying and a five-second penalty for speeding in the pitlane in Hungary.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

While Ferrari took the blame for the three-place grid penalty in Hungary, explaining that it informed Hamilton of the approaching Piastri too late, Croft argued that Hamilton should have been looking in his mirrors.

"He still should have been watching in his mirrors," Croft continued. "I'm sorry. He was the first driver to start a lap. Therefore, he should have known that other drivers would have been starting a lap as he was finishing.

"You can't throw away good positions by making these sorts of mistakes. I don't want to go too hard on Lewis. I think he's the greatest of all time, but these are not mistakes that a driver of his ability and experience should be making."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Former Williams F1 driver Logan Sargeant announces engagement
Next article Lando Norris reveals how fierce Oscar Piastri rivalry has driven his F1 development

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Behind the scenes of Arvid Lindblad's special first F1 British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Behind the scenes of Arvid Lindblad's special first F1 British Grand Prix

Lando Norris reveals how fierce Oscar Piastri rivalry has driven his F1 development

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Lando Norris reveals how fierce Oscar Piastri rivalry has driven his F1 development

Former Williams F1 driver Logan Sargeant announces engagement

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Former Williams F1 driver Logan Sargeant announces engagement
More from
Lewis Hamilton

Kimi Antonelli: ‘Toto Wolff picked me for 2025 Mercedes F1 seat before I’d even raced F2’

Formula 1
Formula 1
Kimi Antonelli: ‘Toto Wolff picked me for 2025 Mercedes F1 seat before I’d even raced F2’

How Ferrari has performed so far in F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
How Ferrari has performed so far in F1 2026

Why Charles Leclerc’s battle of the brakes has left him trailing Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
Why Charles Leclerc’s battle of the brakes has left him trailing Lewis Hamilton
More from
Ferrari

Ferrari and Peugeot begin work on updated hypercars for 2027 WEC

WEC
WEC
Ferrari and Peugeot begin work on updated hypercars for 2027 WEC

Ferrari surprised by "spicy" Red Bull strategy that yielded Max Verstappen second in Hungary

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Ferrari surprised by "spicy" Red Bull strategy that yielded Max Verstappen second in Hungary

Why Fred Vasseur's steady hand is exactly what fervent Ferrari needs right now

Formula 1
British GP
Why Fred Vasseur's steady hand is exactly what fervent Ferrari needs right now

Latest news

Behind the scenes of Arvid Lindblad's special first F1 British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Behind the scenes of Arvid Lindblad's special first F1 British Grand Prix

BMW wants to reunite KTM's only two MotoGP race winners in WSBK

MotoGP
BMW wants to reunite KTM's only two MotoGP race winners in WSBK

Lando Norris reveals how fierce Oscar Piastri rivalry has driven his F1 development

Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Lando Norris reveals how fierce Oscar Piastri rivalry has driven his F1 development

David Croft calls out Lewis Hamilton over "careless mistakes" and costly F1 penalties

Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
David Croft calls out Lewis Hamilton over "careless mistakes" and costly F1 penalties

Feature

Discover prime content

Why progress 'won't satisfy' Red Bull until it can give Max Verstappen a winning car

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Filip Cleeren
Why progress 'won't satisfy' Red Bull until it can give Max Verstappen a winning car

Why the Hungarian GP was what every F1 race in 2026 should have been

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Ronald Vording
Why the Hungarian GP was what every F1 race in 2026 should have been

The shocking aspect to Kimi Antonelli's rapid F1 title-contending transformation

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Filip Cleeren
The shocking aspect to Kimi Antonelli's rapid F1 title-contending transformation

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen overdelivered in Hungary - and that's symbolic of their F1 2026 seasons

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen overdelivered in Hungary - and that's symbolic of their F1 2026 seasons
View more