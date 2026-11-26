Formula 1 Qatar GP

David Croft: Max Verstappen has Fernando Alonso's race intelligence but is faster

David Croft believes Max Verstappen combines the strategic brain of Fernando Alonso with a clear speed advantage

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 26, 2026, 4:13 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images





Motorsport Bulls Watch



For Red Bull fans. Keeping watch on Red Bull Racing, with F1 news, driver updates, technical insight and race analysis from Milton Keynes.

Sky Sports Formula 1 lead commentator David Croft sees Fernando Alonso's smart racing in Max Verstappen, but adds that the four-time champion has more speed.

Speaking on Sky Sports' F1 Show podcast after Verstappen's Las Vegas Grand Prix win, Croft was asked to sum up what he had seen from the Red Bull driver. He started by comparing him with the two-time champion who is still racing at 45.

Croft said Verstappen already has the quality that has defined Alonso's career, and then some. "Max has got what Fernando Alonso has got, but more pace to go with it," Croft explained. "And that's an ability to strategise and think your way through a race and know exactly what you're doing at all times. But he's actually faster than Fernando Alonso."

That ability was on show in the closing laps in Las Vegas, where Croft said Verstappen was happy to run second into the final lap rather than lead it. He felt Mercedes' George Russell had a different plan.

"That's why he went for the move on Kimi, because he wanted to then make the move on Max and be out in front. Max wanted to be second. It was almost like a cycling velodrome sprint race," he added.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Bryn Lennon / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Croft was in no doubt where that leaves Verstappen, even if he does not always approve of what the Dutchman says or does.

"He is just the all-round complete driver at the moment," he said. "And whatever you think about what he says, whatever you think about what he does sometimes on track, there is no doubting he is the current greatest driver on the track. And you're going to have to go some to beat him in equal machinery, which makes next year so fascinating."

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli claimed the drivers' championship title at the Mexican Grand Prix, but Verstappen is fighting for second. The 29-year-old currently sits second with 304 points, with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton in third with 267 points.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article George Russell: Max Verstappen comments "amusing", but I stand by what I said

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Lydia Mee





Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"





Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity





Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff

More from

Fernando Alonso





Fernando Alonso to miss Qatar F1 media day with viral illness



Formula 1



Formula 1



Qatar GP



5 h



Fernando Alonso to miss Qatar F1 media day with viral illness





Fernando Alonso: ‘I will quit F1 when I feel slow, not at a specific age’



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



5 h



Fernando Alonso: ‘I will quit F1 when I feel slow, not at a specific age’





Fernando Alonso’s idea to ‘save’ F1 before the V8 return – and how realistic it is



Formula 1



Azerbaijan GP



Fernando Alonso’s idea to ‘save’ F1 before the V8 return – and how realistic it is

More from

Red Bull Racing





George Russell: Max Verstappen comments "amusing", but I stand by what I said



Formula 1



Formula 1



Qatar GP



28 min



George Russell: Max Verstappen comments "amusing", but I stand by what I said





Five things to look out for at F1’s Qatar GP



Formula 1



Formula 1



Qatar GP



23 h



Five things to look out for at F1’s Qatar GP





War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?

Latest news





George Russell: Max Verstappen comments "amusing", but I stand by what I said



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Qatar GP



28 min



George Russell: Max Verstappen comments "amusing", but I stand by what I said





New WRC constructor reveals interest in WRC2 star for 2027



WRC



WRC WRC 50 min



New WRC constructor reveals interest in WRC2 star for 2027





Francesco Bagnaia pays tribute to Ducati, reveals head injury behind Valencia absence



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Valencia GP



1 h



Francesco Bagnaia pays tribute to Ducati, reveals head injury behind Valencia absence





Valencia circuit removes mural honouring Valentino Rossi - and replaces it with a giant screen



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Valencia GP



1 h



Valencia circuit removes mural honouring Valentino Rossi - and replaces it with a giant screen

Feature

Discover prime content





This is a golden opportunity for F1 and the FIA to nail its 2030 rules



Formula 1



Qatar GP



By Filip Cleeren



This is a golden opportunity for F1 and the FIA to nail its 2030 rules





Top 10 F1 cars of the 1990s



Formula 1



By Kevin Turner



Top 10 F1 cars of the 1990s





F1's Las Vegas 'oval-style' racing was not entirely power unit-related



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



F1's Las Vegas 'oval-style' racing was not entirely power unit-related





War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Stuart Codling



War of the words: What will Max Verstappen and George Russell do for an encore?

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe