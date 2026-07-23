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David Croft rejects Carlos Sainz regret claims amid Williams struggles

David Croft has dismissed suggestions that Carlos Sainz regrets joining Williams over Audi

Lydia Mee
Published:
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Sky Sports Formula 1 commentator David Croft has dismissed paddock speculation that Carlos Sainz regrets his decision to join Williams over Audi, despite the Grove outfit's challenging start to the 2026 season.

Williams has endured a difficult opening half of the year. Hindered by an overweight chassis, the team has struggled to consistently challenge for points, leaving it eighth in the constructors' championship with 11 points.

Sainz joined Williams in 2025 after being replaced at Ferrari by seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. While he secured two podium finishes in his first season with Williams, 2026 has been much more challenging for the team. 

Croft firmly shot down the narrative that Sainz regretted his decision to join Williams instead of Audi during an appearance on the Sky Sports F1 Show.

"No, not really. I don't think he's regretting going," Croft stated when asked about Sainz's current mindset.

"The grass might look a little bit greener, but the virtual safety car timing helped Gabriel Bortoleto out massively in Sunday's race. Williams [is aiming to have] the car shed weight by Baku and will be able to challenge. That's when we can really judge Williams' season from there on in."

Despite the on-track frustrations, Croft pointed to the structural changes currently taking place under the leadership of team principal James Vowles.

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

"It has been discouraging for them, but they're still bringing good people to the team," he added.

"It is a massive turnaround that James Vowles has put in at Grove from the old days under Jost Capito and before Dorilton. It was a team that needed to completely rip up the rulebook and start again in terms of the way they do things. So, the future is probably looking a bit brighter than the present."

Audi has also not been without its challenges in 2026.

"At Audi, they've got all the teething problems of a new power unit manufacturer and trying to integrate with a chassis department as well," Croft continued.

"They're not exactly scoring the points that Racing Bulls and Alpine are doing. So, he shouldn't worry too much."

Audi sits ninth in the constructors' championship, one point behind Williams.

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