Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / 2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Italian GP Next / FIA explains why F1 Italian GP ended under safety car
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

De Vries reprimanded for "erratic driving" incident at Italian GP

Nyck de Vries has escaped with a reprimand after being summoned to the stewards after his first Formula 1 race at the Italian Grand Prix, for "erratic driving".

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
, Technical Editor
De Vries reprimanded for "erratic driving" incident at Italian GP

The Dutchman, a late call-up into the Williams team after Alex Albon was sidelined with appendicitis, spent almost the entirety of the race defending from Zhou as he sought to preserve a points-scoring debut run and was classified ninth at the flag.

Zhou was within a second of de Vries for the majority of the race, but was unable to mount an assault on the Williams stand-in as the two were caught in a DRS train behind Pierre Gasly.

The time of the incident cited by the stewards was registered at 16:15 local time, under the safety car period at the end of the race.

This was due to a moment where de Vries stopped suddenly behind Gasly behind the safety car, having reduced his speed to remain above the 'delta time' - the minimum time all drivers must run to or above in such conditions.

Having heard the evidence from de Vries and Williams, the stewards levied him with a reprimand and nothing more - having accepted that the driver was not completely acquainted with all of the systems on board the car, and had not received advice from the team.

"The driver advised that after the second lap under the Safety Car he was unsure about why his display was showing that he was at risk of being under the delta time," read the report.

"At the same time, he was dealing with brake issues and was in radio contact with the Team over this issue, so did not get any advice from the Team in relation to his delta.

"He therefore reduced speed in order to remain above the delta time.

"The Stewards took note of the fact that the driver was a "last minute" replacement for the usual team driver and had driven this car for the first time in FP3 at this event. Therefore, in mitigation the Stewards decide to impose the penalty of a Reprimand instead of a higher penalty."

Nyck de Vries, Williams FW44

Nyck de Vries, Williams FW44

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

De Vries had started eighth on the grid after the series of penalties shuffled the order ahead of the race, but remained on the tail of the emerging DRS train consisting of Daniel Ricciardo, Gasly, and Lando Norris - with Zhou just behind.

During the course of the race, de Vries was also shown the black-and-white flag for track limits after having three of his laps chalked off for surpassing the bounding white line.

After the pitstop phase, de Vries was running in 10th and in Gasly's wake, but did not have enough forward impetus to mount an assault on the French driver.

This brought Zhou, who had dropped slightly after the stops, back to within the one-second barrier necessary to join the DRS train.

Although Zhou continued to give de Vries a headache, the Frieslander enjoyed some respite from the Chinese rookie's presence in his mirrors when Max Verstappen came up to lap the pair - which cost Zhou more time relative to de Vries.

As the race was neutralised under the safety car, de Vries crossed the line ninth to collect two points, moving ahead of one-time teammate Nicholas Latifi in the drivers' championship and putting Williams onto six points for the season.

Read Also:
shares
comments
2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Italian GP
Previous article

2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Italian GP
Next article

FIA explains why F1 Italian GP ended under safety car

FIA explains why F1 Italian GP ended under safety car
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Horner: "More than enough time" to restart F1 Italian GP Italian GP
Formula 1

Horner: "More than enough time" to restart F1 Italian GP

Mahindra FE boss Gill to depart team ahead of 2022-23 season
Formula E

Mahindra FE boss Gill to depart team ahead of 2022-23 season

De Vries to take Vettel's seat for Italian GP FP1 session Italian GP
Formula 1

De Vries to take Vettel's seat for Italian GP FP1 session

Nyck de Vries More from
Nyck de Vries
De Vries had 'lost the thought' of racing in F1 as reserve driver Italian GP
Formula 1

De Vries had 'lost the thought' of racing in F1 as reserve driver

De Vries replaces ill Albon for remainder of Italian GP F1 weekend Italian GP
Formula 1

De Vries replaces ill Albon for remainder of Italian GP F1 weekend

De Vries: Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2 Prime
Formula E

De Vries: Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2

Williams More from
Williams
Albon's extension "sped up" to take Williams F1 driver off the market Belgian GP
Formula 1

Albon's extension "sped up" to take Williams F1 driver off the market

Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future Prime
Formula 1

Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

Williams confirms Albon in F1 race seat for 2023 season
Formula 1

Williams confirms Albon in F1 race seat for 2023 season

Latest news

Red Bull's VSC plan shows Ferrari's F1 strategy call not wrong in Italian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull's VSC plan shows Ferrari's F1 strategy call not wrong in Italian GP

Red Bull has revealed that it would have stopped Max Verstappen during the early VSC period at Formula 1’s Italian Grand Prix if then leader Charles Leclerc had not pitted.

Albon recovering from respiratory failure after appendicitis surgery
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon recovering from respiratory failure after appendicitis surgery

Williams Formula 1 has announced Alex Albon suffered from respiratory failure after his appendicitis surgery, with the Thai driver having to spend time in intensive care.

Drugovich announced as Aston Martin F1 reserve
Formula 1 Formula 1

Drugovich announced as Aston Martin F1 reserve

Newly-crowned Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich has joined Aston Martin as a reserve driver and the first member of its young driver development programme.

De Vries grateful Monza F1 'job interview played into my hands'
Formula 1 Formula 1

De Vries grateful Monza F1 'job interview played into my hands'

Nyck de Vries says he is grateful his Italian Grand Prix "job interview" as a Williams stand-in "played into our hands" as questions over his Formula 1 future intensify.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

As Monza celebrated its 100th anniversary, the Temple of Speed witnessed two perfect 10s notched up by a pair of Dutch dynamites at this year's Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. But once again there were notable strugglers who would have been hoping for more

Formula 1
5 h
Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help Prime

Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help

The controversy which followed the Italian Grand Prix ending behind the safety car and gift wrapping Max Verstappen victory was expected. But, digging into the details of the situation, the Red Bull driver always looked strong favourite in his Monza masterclass regardless of how the Formula 1 race concluded

Formula 1
6 h
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Prime

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages...

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2022
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season? Prime

Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season?

OPINION: With a 109-point lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Prime

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Prime

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.