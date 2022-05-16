Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Alfa Romeo seeks "easy" Spanish GP with new F1 updates Next / Alpine expects Alonso/Piastri 2023 decision around British GP time
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

De Vries to run in FP1 for Williams in Spanish GP

Mercedes reserve driver Nyck de Vries is to take part in first practice for the Spanish Grand Prix for the Williams Formula 1 team, standing in for Alex Albon.

Adam Cooper
By:
De Vries to run in FP1 for Williams in Spanish GP

Under the 2022 rules, every team has to use two Friday sessions for a rookie driver over the course of the season.

It will be the first official appearance on track on a grand prix weekend for the Dutchman, who had his maiden outing in an F1 car with Mercedes in the young driver test in Abu Dhabi at the end of the 2020 season.

The Grove team says that the Formula E champion "will aid the team's preparation work ahead of qualifying and the hrand prix".

The timing of the arrival of de Vries at Williams is intriguing, as Mercedes is known to be keen to find a race seat for the former McLaren protege, and a source has confirmed that there have been talks with Williams about a 2023 seat.

Last week, an online rumour suggested that de Vries would replace Nicholas Latifi within this season, perhaps prompted by his appearance at the Williams factory for a seat fitting, but the team dismissed that. 

"Firstly, I'd really like to thank Williams for the opportunity to run in FP1," said de Vries. "It's great for me to get to know the team and drive the FW44, and also to get myself out on track during a Formula 1 weekend.

"Preparation for the test is going well so far and the team have been incredibly supportive of me. I'm very much looking forward to the whole experience in Spain now."

Read Also:

Head of vehicle performance David Robson said a different driver could provide useful input to the team.

"We are looking forward to having Nyck de Vries in the car for FP1 as it is always good to work with a new driver and get a fresh opinion on the car's strengths and weaknesses," said Robson.

"Nyck's experience and professionalism will be crucial on Friday as he will complete some of the key engineering tests in FP1 before he hands the car back to Alex for FP2."

Williams sporting director Sven Smeets, who has responsibility for young driver programmes, noted: "I'm looking forward to seeing Nyck join the team for FP1 at the Spanish Grand Prix.

"As he is a very talented and experienced driver I have no doubt that he'll maximise his time in the FW44 and deliver a strong, capable performance for the team."

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Alfa Romeo seeks "easy" Spanish GP with new F1 updates
Previous article

Alfa Romeo seeks "easy" Spanish GP with new F1 updates
Next article

Alpine expects Alonso/Piastri 2023 decision around British GP time

Alpine expects Alonso/Piastri 2023 decision around British GP time
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Williams thinks qualifying issues hiding true F1 car potential
Formula 1

Williams thinks qualifying issues hiding true F1 car potential

Why F1 is spending $240m on a Las Vegas construction plot
Formula 1

Why F1 is spending $240m on a Las Vegas construction plot

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Nyck de Vries More from
Nyck de Vries
De Vries: IndyCar is an “option” but focus on Europe for now
IndyCar

De Vries: IndyCar is an “option” but focus on Europe for now

De Vries: Missing race pace resulted in "downward cycle" in Rome E-Prix Rome ePrix I
Formula E

De Vries: Missing race pace resulted in "downward cycle" in Rome E-Prix

De Vries: Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2 Prime
Formula E

De Vries: Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2

Williams More from
Williams
Williams F1 engineers asked if entire car could be stripped of paint
Formula 1

Williams F1 engineers asked if entire car could be stripped of paint

Albon: Qualifying F1 laps in final stint secured shock point Australian GP
Formula 1

Albon: Qualifying F1 laps in final stint secured shock point

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022

Latest news

Alpine to bring new F1 rear wing to Spanish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine to bring new F1 rear wing to Spanish GP

Honda to be title sponsor of F1’s Japanese Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda to be title sponsor of F1’s Japanese Grand Prix

Williams thinks qualifying issues hiding true F1 car potential
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams thinks qualifying issues hiding true F1 car potential

Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari in F1 2022 is a mirage Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari in F1 2022 is a mirage

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari in F1 2022 is a mirage Prime

Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari in F1 2022 is a mirage

OPINION: The fight for the 2022 Formula 1 world titles between Red Bull and Ferrari so far features little of the public animosity that developed between the former and Mercedes last year. But that isn’t to say things are full on friendly or won’t get much worse very quickly…

Formula 1
9 h
The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight Prime

The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight

The Toleman TG184 was the car that could, according to legend, have given Ayrton Senna his first F1 win but for Alain Prost and Jacky Ickx at Monaco in 1984. That could be stretching the boundaries of the truth a little, but as STUART CODLING explains, the team's greatest legacy was in giving the Brazilian prodigy passed over by bigger outfits an opportunity

Formula 1
May 16, 2022
Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes Prime

Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes

Two famous manufacturer teams born out of humble midfield origins, splashing the cash while attempting to rise to the top of F1 in record time. There are clear parallels between Lawrence Stroll’s Aston Martin and the doomed Jaguar Racing project of 22 years ago, but Mark Gallagher believes struggling Aston can avoid a similar fate.

Formula 1
May 15, 2022
How rejuvenated Haas recovered its F1 mojo Prime

How rejuvenated Haas recovered its F1 mojo

US-owned but until recently Russian-backed, Haas seems to have reached a turning point in car performance after three gruesome seasons. And it needs to if it’s to attract fresh investment. Team boss Gunther Steiner tells Oleg Karpov how close Haas came to the abyss.

Formula 1
May 14, 2022
How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket Prime

How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket

As Formula 1 teams have settled down in understanding the new generation of cars and the way they need to maximise their performance, fresh lessons have emerged. Jonathan Noble investigates how they have brought with them an all-new kind of grand prix racing

Formula 1
May 12, 2022
Gilles Villeneuve's 10 greatest F1 drives Prime

Gilles Villeneuve's 10 greatest F1 drives

Formula 1 lost one of its brightest stars when Gilles Villeneuve was killed during practice for the 1982 Belgian Grand Prix. Forty years on, Motorsport.com picks out the greatest drives by a Ferrari legend

Formula 1
May 11, 2022
The silver lining of Ferrari’s Miami GP defeat Prime

The silver lining of Ferrari’s Miami GP defeat

OPINION: Much was made of Formula 1’s first Miami Grand Prix – what turned out to be a very ‘marmite’ event for both those in attendance and everyone following on TV. But even as the on-track battle between Red Bull and Ferrari it produced continued the negative run of results for the red team, it contained a glimmer it must hope continues to shine

Formula 1
May 11, 2022
How imperfect Miami offered F1's drivers a unique challenge Prime

How imperfect Miami offered F1's drivers a unique challenge

OPINION: Despite all of the stylistic embellishments festooning Formula 1's inaugural Miami Grand Prix, the Miami International Autodrome offered the drivers a unique challenge and punished driver errors; a stark contrast to the usual cast of modern-day circuits

Formula 1
May 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.