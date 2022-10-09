Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / FIA: “Too much talk” and “wild speculation” on F1 cost cap Next / The Japanese F1 GP as it happened
Formula 1 News

De Vries: Verstappen like “big brother” in AlphaTauri F1 deal

Nyck de Vries says Max Verstappen acted like a “big brother” by helping to steer him towards an AlphaTauri Formula 1 seat for 2023.

Adam Cooper
By:
Co-author:
Ronald Vording
, Writer
De Vries: Verstappen like “big brother” in AlphaTauri F1 deal

Verstappen revealed on Saturday that he had met de Vries for dinner after the latter’s impressive F1 debut with Williams in the Italian Grand Prix and encouraged him to get in touch with Red Bull's Helmut Marko.

At the time de Vries was being linked with both Williams and Alpine, and indeed he had already arranged a test at Budapest with the French outfit’s 2021 car.

However Verstappen filled de Vries in on what was happening in terms of Pierre Gasly’s potential departure from AlphaTauri, and suggested that he call Marko.

De Vries duly travelled to Graz to meet the Red Bull advisor and set in motion the talks that led to him being announced as an AlphaTauri driver on Saturday ahead of the Japanese GP.

"Max and I have a great relationship,” said de Vries. “Obviously we are from a similar era. He is a little bit younger than me, but we grew up in in karting, we are both Dutch, and the way he was approaching racing with his father, karting, driving around in a van through Europe, I think was very much like ours.

"We live for the sport and we respect each other a lot as drivers. And although he is an F1 World Champion, and he is going to win his second in the best team in the sport at the moment, I'm kind of there. And even though he's a little bit younger, it almost felt like he has acted as my older brother.

“We obviously had dinner after the Monza event together in Monaco, and we talked about the possibilities and opportunities. And that resulted in having a conversation with Dr Marko, when we met that same week in Austria.”

 

Regarding how important that dinner with Verstappen turned out to be, de Vries added: "It's not like one thing is the key to anything. So far I've been looking after myself, and I've always listened to the people around me. And knowledge is very important in this industry.

“And I think sometimes you see people holding their cards very close to their chests. And it's important to share information to know what's going on. And that was very much that kind of conversation."

De Vries conceded that his last minute appearance for Williams in Italy played a big role, but he stressed that he was already in the frame with other teams.

"I will admit that certainly Monza has sped up a lot of the conversations," he said. "However, I've been kind of part of this F1 carousel for quite some time.

“Obviously after winning Formula E that there was an opportunity at Williams last summer. And earlier this season there were also several moments that we were in in conversations.

“I am a Mercedes reserve, as well as a Williams reserve. So I'm close to them and have a good relationship with the people there. I've always been in the background in conversations.

“First kind of the Oscar [Piastri] thing was happening. And then Fernando [Alonso] moved to Aston, just before the summer break, that kind of kicked off the whole silly season. And I've always been kind of part of that in the background.

“But I guess Monza just took any potential question marks and doubts away people might have had, and clearly all the stars were aligned for that weekend. 

"The car was competitive on that circuit, there were some grid penalties, there were some retirements, and without the safety car, frankly, we would have not even finished the race because of right front brake issues. So I'm very grateful for that moment.”

Read Also:

 

shares
comments
FIA: “Too much talk” and “wild speculation” on F1 cost cap
Previous article

FIA: “Too much talk” and “wild speculation” on F1 cost cap
Next article

The Japanese F1 GP as it happened

The Japanese F1 GP as it happened
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Norris and Sainz hit out at Gasly Japanese GP tractor incident Japanese GP
Formula 1

Norris and Sainz hit out at Gasly Japanese GP tractor incident

FIA: “Too much talk” and “wild speculation” on F1 cost cap
Formula 1

FIA: “Too much talk” and “wild speculation” on F1 cost cap

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Nyck de Vries More from
Nyck de Vries
How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Prime
Formula 1

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Lopez Toyota future hopes boosted by de Vries F1 interest
WEC

Lopez Toyota future hopes boosted by de Vries F1 interest

From F1 Paddock Club to Monza points: Inside De Vries' dream debut
Formula 1

From F1 Paddock Club to Monza points: Inside De Vries' dream debut

More from
AlphaTauri
Alpine confirms Gasly as Alonso’s F1 replacement for 2023
Formula 1

Alpine confirms Gasly as Alonso’s F1 replacement for 2023

Honda strengthens F1 ties with Red Bull and AlphaTauri ahead of Japanese GP Japanese GP
Formula 1

Honda strengthens F1 ties with Red Bull and AlphaTauri ahead of Japanese GP

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Latest news

NASCAR Xfinity Series will have a first-time champion in 2022
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

NASCAR Xfinity Series will have a first-time champion in 2022

Much to Daniel Hemric’s disappointment, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will have a new first-time champion this season.

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram holds off Hill to extend points lead
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram holds off Hill to extend points lead

Tom Ingram stretched his British Touring Car Championship lead going into the finale with his second victory of the day at Brands Hatch.

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Japanese GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Japanese GP

Max Verstappen claimed the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship crown after winning his 12th race of the season in Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Portimao WSBK: Bautista denies Razgatlioglu treble win
World Superbike World Superbike

Portimao WSBK: Bautista denies Razgatlioglu treble win

Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista scored victory in the final World Superbike race of the weekend at Portimao on Sunday, denying Toprak Razgatlioglu a treble win.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ten moments that won Verstappen the 2022 Formula 1 title Prime

Ten moments that won Verstappen the 2022 Formula 1 title

While Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 world championship triumph didn’t match the drama and controversy of his maiden success last year, it demonstrated how both driver and team have become an unstoppable force at the start of a new ground-effect era. Here’s a play-by-play account of the 10 key moments which decided how the season turned out

Formula 1
6 h
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Prime

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

After seemingly being stuck in limbo at AlphaTauri - too good to let go, but not a realistic prospect for a Red Bull return - Pierre Gasly has finally shaken off the shackles to join Alpine. A fresh start at the French team should do Gasly the world of good, but he must adapt quickly. Oh, and work with a team-mate with whom he's had a fractious relationship...

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2022
The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Kevin Magnussen to deliver Prime

The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Kevin Magnussen to deliver

The unrelenting grasp of the tax man prompts most racing drivers to move to the likes of Monaco, Switzerland or Dubai. But, as Oleg Karpov found out, Kevin Magnussen is quite happy where he is, thank you very much – at home, with his family, in Denmark

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in Prime

How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in

OPINION: Sergio Perez’s Singapore triumph arrested a big decline in his Formula 1 performances against Max Verstappen at Red Bull since his Monaco win. He now needs to maintain his form to the season’s end, while others are also seeking a change in fortunes.

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap Prime

How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap

OPINION: On Wednesday, the FIA will issue F1 teams with compliance certificates if they stuck to the 2021 budget cap. But amid rumours of overspending, the governing body must set a critical precedent. It needs to carefully pick between revisiting the bitterness of Abu Dhabi, a contradictory punishment and ensuring parity for the rest of the ground-effect era

Formula 1
Oct 4, 2022
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

A testing return to the Singapore Grand Prix in tricky conditions created plenty of hazards and mistakes for the Formula 1 drivers to fall into. That partly explains a number of low scores, including from a handful of high profile runners, allowing others to take a starring role under the floodlights

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in Singapore Prime

The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in Singapore

In a marathon Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Sergio Perez’s victory was only assured hours after the race due to a stewards investigation. Throughout the contest the Red Bull driver impressively held off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in changing conditions to see the Mexican pull out enough of an advantage to negate his post-race penalty

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Prime

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.