Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Decision time looms for Colton Herta after 2027 Cadillac F1 snub

With his campaign to get to Formula 1 hitting a roadblock, Colton Herta now faces a crucial career decision

Filip Cleeren

Published: Nov 24, 2026, 5:57 PM

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Colton Herta, Cadillac F1 Team

Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images

Cadillac's decision to stick with veteran incumbent Valtteri Bottas to partner Sergio Perez is a choice for continuity and stability after a debut campaign plagued with issues for Formula 1's 11th team in 2026. It also raises key questions over what's next for Colton Herta.

With Cadillac's majority owner TWG enamoured with the prospect of having an American driver in one of its cars before too long, the team spared no expense on bringing Herta over, leaving the comfort of his IndyCar seat with sister team Andretti Global for a now-or-never shot at making it to F1.

Herta, a nine-time IndyCar race winner and the youngest to ever do so, faced a tricky challenge of adjusting to European racing in Formula 2, including mastering the peculiar Pirelli tyres that he would also find in F1.

That was dovetailed with private testing - Cadillac has no previous cars, so it rented a test from Alpine - and a number of grand prix FP1 sessions to boost his number of superlicence points to the critical number of 40.

After his sixth such test of the year in Brazil, Herta finally got to the magic number. But around that time, Cadillac CEO Dan Towriss and team principal Marcin Budkowski started aligning on the idea of retaining Bottas, deploying Herta as the official reserve driver for 2027, ready to step in if Bottas couldn't raise his performance ceiling over the first part of the season.

What Cadillac perhaps wasn't factoring in, is how Herta took the news of being snubbed. It is understood that the 26-year-old American has turned down the reserve role for now and has also decided against finishing his troubled F2 campaign with Hitech, forfeiting the final two rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

While that decision may be clouded by his initial disappointment at missing out and Herta is desperate to keep racing competitively, rather than sit on the sidelines, it's a somewhat surprising position to hold. Being Cadillac's third driver behind 37-year-old Bottas still appears to be the position with the best odds of F1 promotion across the entire paddock, whether over the course of 2027 or in 2028.

"We've offered him a reserve position," Towriss said in Las Vegas. "The seat's open for ’28, so there are options on the table for Colton. There are options in other sports as well. I think he's decided on a direction, but we're still in conversations on that and look forward to seeing what Colton wants to do.

"It was definitely a tough decision, a tough discussion with Colton. I think he was disappointed. There was a lot of work, a lot of a build-up [that went] into this. I know Colton was very brave in even taking on this risk, going into F2 and trying to cram all this learning in."

The role, which is understood to be rather lucrative for a reserve driver, could also be paired with a one-off Indy 500 outing when the grid expands to 33 entries.

Why 2028 is a make-or-break year

Herta is now facing a career defining decision because of what's at stake in 2028. That is now the earliest he can get onto the F1 grid full-time if he makes a good enough impression to replace Bottas. It is likely also the last opportunity to do so, given how quickly reserve drivers tend to lose career momentum.

At the same time, his old home is also due a major renovation. For the first time in over 16 years, IndyCar will introduce an all-new car in 2028, the Dallara IR-28 which debuted to rave reviews in testing and is armed with a beefier 2.4l twin-turbo V6 engine.

Dallara IR-28

Photo by: Joey Barnes

With no full-time opportunities in IndyCar left for 2027 at this stage of the silly season, if Herta is deciding to call time on his F1 dream, then he needs to reposition himself as soon as possible to land a competitive seat for IndyCar 2028's season, whether that be with TWG or elsewhere. Returning in 2028, when the new chassis offers a blank slate, would be the most desirable timing from a competitive standpoint.

In any case, Herta has a decision to make as 2028 will be his make-or-break year. Either he swallows his pride and gives his F1 dream one last shot with Cadillac, or he abandons that dream prematurely and starts working on returning to a competitive IndyCar seat.

That process starts with his next move - right here, right now.

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