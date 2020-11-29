The Frenchman escaped with relatively minor injuries after contact with Daniil Kvyat sent his Haas off the road.

The chassis went through the barrier, with the entire rear end breaking away, starting a spectacular fire.

Grosjean escaped on his own with help from FIA medical delegate Ian Roberts, who was one of the first people on the scene.

Brawn admitted he was worried by the way the barrier opened up, allowing the chassis to pass through.

"It's shocking for everyone in F1 to see an accident of that severity," he said. "We're not used to that, fire being involved as well.

"But I think it's a tribute to the work that the FIA and the teams have done over the years. I think we remember the controversy of the halo when it was introduced. And I have to give credit to Jean Todt, because he insisted that it should come through.

"And I think today, we might be looking at a different situation that we didn't have the halo. And for me, that's what prised, and managed to keep the barrier apart, when the car went through it.

"But I'm sure we'll have a deep investigation to understand what we can learn from it. Because seeing a barrier split like that is clearly not what we want to see."

Brawn praised the efforts of Roberts and the local marshals who were on the scene so quickly.

"I can't agree more, credit to everyone. Clear thought, clear purpose. They didn't hesitate. They did exactly what they needed to do today, and you can't fault them.

"And we're proud to have them all. And I think it's very reassuring for the drivers to see that level of professionalism, and that response. And from that respect, I think it was perfect.

"Obviously, we don't want to see an accident like that. But in terms of the response. I can't really think there could have been anything more effectively done."