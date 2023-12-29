Dennis knighted as Horner awarded CBE in King’s New Year Honours list

As the traditional list of honours was revealed on Friday night, Dennis was announced as being given a Knighthood for services to industry and charity, through his current work as Podium Analytics chair and Tommy’s Campaign chairman.

He had previously been recognised with a CBE for his contribution to motor racing, having helped lead McLaren for more than 30 years as he steered the Woking-based squad to multiple title successes.

Since leaving McLaren in 2017, he has stepped away completely from involvement in F1 to focus on other business interests, which has included working for the UK government.

Horner had previously been made an Officer of the British Empire in 2013, when Red Bull enjoyed a run of four consecutive title doubles from 2010.

But now, having helped guide Red Bull to one of the most dominant F1 campaigns in history as Max Verstappen grabbed his third consecutive drivers’ crown, he has been elevated to the status of Commander of the Order of the British Empire for his services to motor racing.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Speaking about his honour, Horner said it was more than welcome that recognition had been given both to the success of his own F1 team, as well as the contribution the wider British motorsport industry made to the economy.

“It was an unexpected distinction a decade ago to be presented with an OBE and to receive this second award, a CBE, is one for which I am hugely grateful and deeply honoured,” he said.

“It is a great privilege to lead and work alongside such a phenomenal team as Oracle Red Bull Racing and also to work in an industry that contributes so much to the UK economy.

“I am enormously proud of what we have achieved with Red Bull in Formula 1 and in the wider high technology arena, and I am hugely honoured to be recognised for that effort.”

Red Bull was in a class of its own this year, as it won 21 out of 22 races on the way to pulling off both championship titles.

As well as Verstappen’s driver’s crown, team-mate Sergio Perez’s runners-up position in the standings meant it was the first year where Red Bull drivers had finished first and second overall.

Verstappen led more than 1000 laps, and the scale of Red Bull’s achievements – which was even more impressive than McLaren’s 1988 campaign where it won 15 out of 16 grands prix – is something that will perhaps never be beaten.

Horner himself certainly believes that what his squad delivered in 2023 will not be matched.

“I don't think we'll ever see a repeat, certainly not in our lifetimes, of what we've managed to do this year with a car that's achieved the kind of dominance of RB19,” he commented recently.