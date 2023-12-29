Dennis knighted as Horner awarded CBE in King’s New Year Honours list
Former McLaren Formula 1 chief Ron Dennis has been knighted and current Red Bull boss Christian Horner awarded a CBE in King Charles III’s New Year Honours List.
As the traditional list of honours was revealed on Friday night, Dennis was announced as being given a Knighthood for services to industry and charity, through his current work as Podium Analytics chair and Tommy’s Campaign chairman.
He had previously been recognised with a CBE for his contribution to motor racing, having helped lead McLaren for more than 30 years as he steered the Woking-based squad to multiple title successes.
Since leaving McLaren in 2017, he has stepped away completely from involvement in F1 to focus on other business interests, which has included working for the UK government.
Horner had previously been made an Officer of the British Empire in 2013, when Red Bull enjoyed a run of four consecutive title doubles from 2010.
But now, having helped guide Red Bull to one of the most dominant F1 campaigns in history as Max Verstappen grabbed his third consecutive drivers’ crown, he has been elevated to the status of Commander of the Order of the British Empire for his services to motor racing.
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing
Speaking about his honour, Horner said it was more than welcome that recognition had been given both to the success of his own F1 team, as well as the contribution the wider British motorsport industry made to the economy.
“It was an unexpected distinction a decade ago to be presented with an OBE and to receive this second award, a CBE, is one for which I am hugely grateful and deeply honoured,” he said.
“It is a great privilege to lead and work alongside such a phenomenal team as Oracle Red Bull Racing and also to work in an industry that contributes so much to the UK economy.
“I am enormously proud of what we have achieved with Red Bull in Formula 1 and in the wider high technology arena, and I am hugely honoured to be recognised for that effort.”
Red Bull was in a class of its own this year, as it won 21 out of 22 races on the way to pulling off both championship titles.
As well as Verstappen’s driver’s crown, team-mate Sergio Perez’s runners-up position in the standings meant it was the first year where Red Bull drivers had finished first and second overall.
Verstappen led more than 1000 laps, and the scale of Red Bull’s achievements – which was even more impressive than McLaren’s 1988 campaign where it won 15 out of 16 grands prix – is something that will perhaps never be beaten.
Horner himself certainly believes that what his squad delivered in 2023 will not be matched.
“I don't think we'll ever see a repeat, certainly not in our lifetimes, of what we've managed to do this year with a car that's achieved the kind of dominance of RB19,” he commented recently.
Latest news
Remembering the influence of racing legend Gil de Ferran
Remembering the influence of racing legend Gil de Ferran Remembering the influence of racing legend Gil de Ferran
Racing world reacts to the passing of Gil de Ferran
Racing world reacts to the passing of Gil de Ferran Racing world reacts to the passing of Gil de Ferran
Russell: Hamilton and I trust each other amid tense F1 battles
Russell: Hamilton and I trust each other amid tense F1 battles Russell: Hamilton and I trust each other amid tense F1 battles
The Vauxhall Lotus double act that spawned a 30-year friendship
The Vauxhall Lotus double act that spawned a 30-year friendship The Vauxhall Lotus double act that spawned a 30-year friendship
How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season
How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season
Inside the quirks of photographing F1 in Las Vegas
Inside the quirks of photographing F1 in Las Vegas Inside the quirks of photographing F1 in Las Vegas
The champions Verstappen faces comparison with on his quest for F1 greatness
The champions Verstappen faces comparison with on his quest for F1 greatness The champions Verstappen faces comparison with on his quest for F1 greatness
How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023
How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023 How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.