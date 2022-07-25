Did an FIA glitch cost Perez a podium in France?

But it could have been an even better day for Red Bull had Sergio Perez not missed out on a podium after he was overtaken by Mercedes’ George Russell in the closing stages.

Perez was left frustrated after the race, claiming he had received "totally wrong" information regarding the Virtual Safety Car restart, which Red Bull said was due to a "glitch" from the FIA.

The FIA explained it suffered a hardware failure, but did the resulting glitch really deny Perez his podium?

Autosport F1 Reporter Luke Smith looks at the case in the latest edition of Paddock Packdown from Paul Ricard in France.