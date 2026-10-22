Formula 1 United States GP

Carlos Sainz: "Difficult to be convinced" that F1 2026 can finish in the Middle East

Carlos Sainz feels it's "premature" to guarantee Formula 1 can finish its 2026 season

Filip Cleeren

Published: Oct 22, 2026, 7:25 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

Carlos Sainz has admitted that it's "difficult" to be convinced by Formula 1's chiefs that its final rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi can go ahead as planned despite the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict.

Both F1 management and governing body the FIA have maintained the position that the final two rounds of 2026 in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, scheduled back-to-back at the end of November and first weekend of December, can go ahead as planned.

With no resolution in sight for the ongoing conflict between the US and its ally Israel, and Iran, and new strikes on Saudi Arabia by the Houthi rebels, the situation in the Middle East remains extremely volatile.

The outlook is also likely to be influenced by the US midterm elections on 3 November, with several outlets reporting the US and Israel are preparing for fresh attacks on Iran afterwards.

F1 has been working on a contingency plan with an alternative season finale in Imola, on the weekend of the planned Abu Dhabi race, but all indications from series chiefs are that they are very keen to press ahead with the Middle Eastern double-header based on the current information and assurances they have received from various stakeholders.

But Sainz, who acts as director of the F1 drivers association GPDA, feels it is "difficult" and "premature" to envisage a finish in the region based on the current news cycle.

Abu Dhabi GP 2025

Photo by: Nicolas Economou / NurPhoto via Getty Images

"They seem very convinced that it's going to go ahead," Sainz said on Thursday ahead of this weekend's United States Grand Prix in Austin. "I think on my personal side, and not speaking as a GPDA, it's very difficult to be convinced right now because there's still plenty of things happening in the Middle East.

"And also there is obviously an election that is going to happen in the US and things that are going to happen in the political side of the world that could affect the next month and a half very suddenly. So, I think it's relatively premature to be so convinced."

But Sainz also felt that the drivers have little choice but to put their faith in what series executives decide, as they have more information on what is happening on the ground.

"As it stands, we would go to Qatar and Abu Dhabi and if the FIA and Formula 1 decide that's still safe and a good scenario, I think we as drivers have to go with whatever they say," the Spaniard added.

"It's not like we don't have as much inside information as they have, so we need to follow their lead and trust in their decision making.

"But only as it stands, I think the world can change a lot in the next month and a half. So we need to be [reactive] to whatever happens and not just go because we want to go right now."

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Oscar Piastri: What made me fast last season is now my “downfall”

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Filip Cleeren





How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect



Formula 1



United States GP



How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect





McLaren held fresh talks after Singapore GP clash as Lando Norris promises to "make better decisions"



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



McLaren held fresh talks after Singapore GP clash as Lando Norris promises to "make better decisions"





Inside the competition building F1’s future engineering talent



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



Inside the competition building F1’s future engineering talent

Latest news





Carlos Sainz: "Difficult to be convinced" that F1 2026 can finish in the Middle East



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



United States GP



3 min



Carlos Sainz: "Difficult to be convinced" that F1 2026 can finish in the Middle East





Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time



Formula 1



United States GP



Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time





F1 United States GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



United States GP



23 min



F1 United States GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch





Penske signals IndyCar international expansion as global interest grows



IndyCar



Indy IndyCar 26 min



Penske signals IndyCar international expansion as global interest grows

Feature

Discover prime content





Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time



Formula 1



United States GP



By Ronald Vording



Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time





Mission control: Inside the FIA and F1's latest answer to football's VAR



Formula 1



United States GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Mission control: Inside the FIA and F1's latest answer to football's VAR





How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect



Formula 1



United States GP



By Filip Cleeren



How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect





Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40



Formula 1



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Why Oscar Piastri has struggled to show his best with this year's McLaren MCL40

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe