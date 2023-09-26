Subscribe
Discover how LEGO® Technic™ can reveal the secrets behind F1 engineering

Have you ever wondered how an F1 gearbox or suspension works? We headed to the Silverstone Museum to find out – with the help of a group of young engineers, some of the most detailed ever LEGO® Technic models and the expert insight of former F1 engineer turned broadcaster Bernie Collins.

To get your hands on one of the latest LEGO® Technic kits, visit https://www.lego.com/technic

Kyle Busch sells Truck team to Spire Motorsports

NSTR NASCAR Truck

Argentina race could still be added to 2024 IndyCar schedule

Indy IndyCar

Why de Vries has bought into Mahindra's Formula E vision

FE Formula E
London ePrix II

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 30 September-1 October weekend?

Misc General

The two F1 rules problems Perez's recent mishaps expose

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How football has posed difficult questions for F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The fans that offer a ray of light in an increasingly partisan F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Verstappen's crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
GP Racing

Why precedent doesn't favour Massa's F1 legal challenge

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

