Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Vettel yet to return negative COVID test ahead of Jeddah F1 weekend Next / Should F1 drivers with COVID be allowed to race?
Formula 1 News

Domenicali: Competitive F1 grid more important than new teams

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali thinks that ensuring the current grid is as competitive as possible is more important for the spectacle than bringing new teams in.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Roberto Chinchero
Domenicali: Competitive F1 grid more important than new teams

Amid the huge interest caused by the proposal of Michael Andretti to launch an F1 team for 2024, there has been divided opinion in the paddock about whether or not that would be a positive thing.

Some squads think the presence of a major name like Andretti would drive up the value of F1 – so all teams would end up benefiting.

However, others are more sceptical about there being much added value and are instead concerned about the downside of commercial right income being diluted among more teams.

Domenicali is not against new teams coming in to F1 in the future, but says it is not a priority for him to fill up all the possible slots.

“We have received many requests,” said Domenicali. “How many? More than one and... less than eight!

“There are those who have not hidden their intentions, even in public, and there are those who are carrying out very confidential negotiations.

“Personally, I do not believe that the number of teams in Formula 1 today is a limiting factor from the point of view of entertainment.

“I believe it is a priority to work to increase the competitiveness of some teams that are already present. I do not believe that increasing the number of entries brings added value, unless they are teams of the highest quality".

Michael Andretti during driver announcement

Michael Andretti during driver announcement

Photo by: Joe Skibinski

Domenicali thinks that there remain big challenges to ensure the viability of the current 10 teams, especially amid the backdrop of rampant inflation and rising costs.

That is why he says that a big focus is needed on ensuring that the budget cap remains adhered to, but at the same time covering off concerns that unforeseen costs could hamper some outfits unfairly.

"There are two open issues on this front,” he said about the sport’s finances and budget cap.

“The first is that of control, because if those who have to regulate miss something, the whole system collapses. Today, it is not enough to check only the technical side, but a strict financial control is also needed, and for this reason the FIA is equipping itself to be even more robust in its role as guarantor.

“The second point relates to some variables that were difficult to predict at the time of the launch of the financial regulations.

“Inflation is going in an unforeseeable direction, and transportation costs have also gone up in recent weeks in a way that is difficult to predict.

“There will be discussions to find the right solutions, but always keeping at the centre the principle that we must guarantee everyone the same possibilities.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Vettel yet to return negative COVID test ahead of Jeddah F1 weekend
Previous article

Vettel yet to return negative COVID test ahead of Jeddah F1 weekend
Next article

Should F1 drivers with COVID be allowed to race?

Should F1 drivers with COVID be allowed to race?
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap Australian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'
Formula 1

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime
Formula 1

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
22 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.