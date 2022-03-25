Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest in Saudi Arabian GP on Friday Next / Saudi Arabian GP remains on after risk of F1 driver boycott headed off
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Domenicali: F1 promised Saudi Arabian GP will be safe

Formula 1 says its decision to go ahead with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is based on assurances it has been given by security chiefs about safety at the Jeddah venue.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Translated by:
Charles Bradley
Domenicali: F1 promised Saudi Arabian GP will be safe

A missile attack on an oil facility near the Jeddah circuit on Friday afternoon, coming less than a week after a similar assault at Saudi targets, prompted unease within the paddock about potential risks of the grand prix being a target.

F1 chiefs held a series of meetings throughout Friday with the local authorities to get clarification of what happened at the Aramco facility, as well as better understand what safety precautions had been put in place at the Corniche circuit.

Following a preliminary meeting with drivers and team principals ahead of second free practice, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali hosted another meeting on Friday night alongside FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem to update everyone on the situation.

The 40-minute meeting ended with agreement among the team principals that the race could go ahead, based on promises that F1 had been given about security in Jeddah.

Speaking to media immediately after the meeting, Domenicali made it clear that F1 was taking the safety situation seriously – and had been given guarantees about protection around the venue.

“We have received total assurances that, for the country, safety is first, no matter the situation – safety has to be guaranteed,” he said.

“They [local officials] are here with their families, actually here at the track, so they have in place all the systems to protect this area, the city and the places we are going.

“So we feel confident and we have to trust the local authority in that respect. Therefore of course we will go ahead with the event.”

Smoke in the sky of Jeddah

Smoke in the sky of Jeddah

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Sulayem added that the risks of the event being attacked by the Houthis was minimal because they did not target civilians.

“We had meetings with the head of security, and meetings with team principals and meeting with the drivers,” said Sulayem.

“And who are they targeting? They are targeting the infrastructure, not the civilians and not the track.

“Of course we checked the facts from them and we had assurance from them that this is a secure place, the whole place will be secure and let’s go on racing.

“For sure all their families are here. We are only looking forward but with an assurance that nothing is going to happen.”

An airliner is silhoutted by a fire in Jeddah beyond the circuit

An airliner is silhoutted by a fire in Jeddah beyond the circuit

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Team principals expressed their support for F1’s decision to go ahead with the event afterwards, although there were hints that not all drivers were comfortable with the decision.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff told Sky: “It was a good meeting. The drivers are going to talk now in the drivers’ meeting and we, the team principals, have been assured that we are protected here. This is probably the safest place you can be in Saudi Arabia at the moment. That is why we are racing.”

Asked if support for the event going ahead was unanimous, Wolff said: “Between the team principals, yes.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner added: “I think the sport has to stand together collectively. Any act of terrorism cannot be condoned and the sport should not be bullied into a position and a situation like that, it just isn’t acceptable.

“Stefano and the president are dealing with it and there have been all the assurances from the organisers and we will be going to race.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest in Saudi Arabian GP on Friday
Previous article

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest in Saudi Arabian GP on Friday
Next article

Saudi Arabian GP remains on after risk of F1 driver boycott headed off

Saudi Arabian GP remains on after risk of F1 driver boycott headed off
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap Australian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'
Formula 1

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime
Formula 1

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
22 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.