Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Bottas keen to stick around for Audi arrival at Sauber F1 Next / Verstappen doesn’t understand need for more sprint races in F1
Formula 1 News

Domenicali: Lack of 2022 title showdown won’t impact F1 business

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has downplayed any suggestion that the early resolution of the 2022 world championship battle will impact interest in the final races of the season.

Adam Cooper
By:
Domenicali: Lack of 2022 title showdown won’t impact F1 business

In stark contrast to last year’s final lap thriller in Abu Dhabi, Max Verstappen clinched the 2022 world championship at Suzuka with four rounds still to run, while his Red Bull team secured the constructors’ version at the next race in the USA.

Domenicali says that there’s still plenty of interest in the remaining races of 2022, and he insists that there will be no negative impact on the F1 business.

He also confident that next year’s fight will be more competitive and will potentially go the last round once again.

"Well, actually, we don't see any kind of risk at all,” he said when asked in a call with Wall Street analysts if the lack of a title showdown would be bad for F1’s finances.

“And first of all, we have the last race with sold out tickets, and the numbers are really good. The attention will be shipped, of course, to other fights for the sporting perspective. So that's part of racing.

“And I would like to add, if I may, we are totally positive on the impact that the change in regulations brought this year. And we cannot comment on the fact that a team, but specifically in this case Red Bull, or Max Verstappen, did an incredible job. Maybe some other teams didn't take the right opportunities.

“But what we saw on the track is wheel-to-wheel racing. That's what we wanted. And I'm totally confident that next year the fight on the track will arrive up to end of the calendar. And as you'll see, the last races, on the sporting side there is a lot of attention.

“There is a fight for places that also for the team perspective is related to their financial position, and the financial reward if they achieve a position. So I think that there will be a lot of interest in Brazil and Abu Dhabi too, with no problem.”

Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1

Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Domenicali also countered any suggestion that economic problems in Europe might impact F1 ticket sales and hence revenue in 2023.

“First of all, being a world championship we can spread around the world the risk of having this kind of situation to manage,” he said.

“On the other hand, the fact that we have long-term agreements will reduce the exposure to this risk. And what I can say and share with you is that we already see an incredible number of pre-registrations with regards to ticketing of next year.

“So this is a good sign that you're seeing mainly in Europe, where I'm living, where it is clear that this recession is taking place. 

"But I think that the way that we are structured, the way that we have done the deals will enable us to move forward in this direction.

“Therefore, I would say this current situation lets us think that we should be optimistic in this context. Of course, we monitor it, but this is what we see today."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Bottas keen to stick around for Audi arrival at Sauber F1
Previous article

Bottas keen to stick around for Audi arrival at Sauber F1
Next article

Verstappen doesn’t understand need for more sprint races in F1

Verstappen doesn’t understand need for more sprint races in F1
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
F1 reports increase in quarterly revenue as COVID recovery complete
Formula 1

F1 reports increase in quarterly revenue as COVID recovery complete

Alpine: F1 2022 engine performance gain worth reliability risks
Formula 1

Alpine: F1 2022 engine performance gain worth reliability risks

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Why the 2022 MotoGP season had a bittersweet ending Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why the 2022 MotoGP season had a bittersweet ending

OPINION: MotoGP’s fifth last round showdown of the modern era delivered a tense finale despite the predictable outcome, as Francesco Bagnaia ended 15 years of pain for Ducati. But as emotions ran high for the Italian marque, a final victory for a departing Japanese rival tinged the campaign’s conclusion with sadness.

Motorsport Games announces content update for rFactor 2
General General

Motorsport Games announces content update for rFactor 2

The update brings new cars and tracks to the platform, marking the first-time circuits that have been laser-scanned into a commercial sim racing product.

How Mercedes could tackle 2023 DTM season amid spending cut
DTM DTM

How Mercedes could tackle 2023 DTM season amid spending cut

Mercedes is set to cut down the financial support it provides to DTM teams amid wider changes to its factory-supported programme in the series next year.

Alpine: Austin F1 protest drew "line in the sand" for black-and-orange flag
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: Austin F1 protest drew "line in the sand" for black-and-orange flag

Alpine believes its protest of Fernando Alonso’s penalty in Austin helped draw a “line in the sand” for using the black-and-orange flag in Formula 1 for minor damage.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be Prime

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour.

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment? Prime

Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Prime

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Prime

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers.

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Prime

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Prime

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.