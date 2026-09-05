Oscar Piastri is adamant that "there's no rush" to get into contractual negotiations with McLaren despite fresh questions over his long-term position within the team.

The interest has been triggered by McLaren's announcement last weekend that it had signed a contract extension with Piastri's team-mate Lando Norris until the end of 2030.

Piastri's future at McLaren had been thrown into doubt over the summer as rumours spread that Max Verstappen was negotiating to move there from Red Bull. These ultimately proved to be a negotiating tactic on the part of Verstappen's management, who then concluded an extension with Red Bull.

"I'm good for now," Piastri told media including Motorsport.com at Monza when the question of his contractual status was raised again.

"I mean, mine's still for a while, so there's no rush to get into those talks at all, but I think it's good. It's not a surprise at all – he's [Norris] just won the championship with the team, and the team has won the constructors' championship twice.

"I feel like we've got a lot of the right pieces of the puzzle here at the team, and this year's obviously been a bit more difficult than the last couple, but hopefully we're finding our feet again, being able to win races and fight for wins at least.

"It's obviously good for the team to have that stability."

Piastri's initial deal with McLaren when he began racing with the team in 2023 would have expired at the end of this season, but at the beginning of last year he signed a "multi-year" extension that is understood to run at least until the end of 2028. Thus there is substance to his point that he has plenty of time to work through his options.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Norris' deal is slightly out of sync with Piastri. He made his F1 debut with McLaren in 2019 and last signed a "multi-year" extension in 2024, which was believed to have run until the end of 2027.

"I don't think it [Norris' long contract extension] changes a whole lot for me," added Piastri.

"It's probably better for us as drivers that there's a bit more stability around in general, but Max has had a contract this whole time and his contract's been spoken about pretty much every year for the past two or three years. I'm sure there's clauses in both directions at various points through these contracts, so I would be amazed if there's any massive contracts that have no wriggle room from the team side or the driver's side.

"But I think it signifies the commitment to one another, which is a good thing if that's how things are going and just signifies the intent of wanting to work together, wanting it to work rather than a one or two-year deal.

"Even a two-year deal's not that short, but a one year deal… obviously it's nice to have a bit more certainty in how things are going to go. And if things continue going the way you hope between yourself and the team then it's nice to have that framework already laid out."