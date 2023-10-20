Doohan set for Alpine F1 outings in Mexico, Abu Dhabi FP1 sessions

The Australian, who currently competes in Formula 2, will drive Pierre Gasly’s A523 for the first practice session at Autodromo Hermanos Rodrigues in Mexico City next weekend.

He will then head out in Esteban Ocon’s car at the Abu Dhabi season finale next month.

Doohan also took part in two FP1 sessions last year for the team, at the same two circuits, and has undertaken extensive testing this season.

The 20-year-old is fourth in the F2 standings, driving for Virtuosi, and shook off a tough start to his campaign with back-to-back race wins in Hungary and Belgium as well as a further two podium appearances.

He finished sixth in the championship in his rookie season last year, with three wins and six podiums.

Doohan said: “It is a huge honour to be given the opportunity to drive a Formula 1 car on a grand prix weekend for the second year in a row.

“I am very grateful to BWT Alpine F1 Team for the chance to drive the A523 in Free Practice in both Mexico and Abu Dhabi.

“I have been working really hard with the team this year as their reserve driver, taking every opportunity to learn as much as possible for them and I feel prepared to step up and take over driving duties for the team.

“My sole focus is doing what is required of me by the team in order to contribute positively to the team’s outcome across the two grand prix weekends.”

Photo by: Alpine Jack Doohan, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Interim team principal Bruno Famin added: “It is great to announce that Jack will be taking over driving duties in Mexico and Abu Dhabi for the two Free Practice 1 sessions.

“Jack has worked hard over the course of the year as BWT Alpine F1 Team’s reserve driver and his attitude to learn the ropes in that role has been very pleasing to see.

“His main priority remains finishing his Formula 2 campaign in the best possible way in Abu Dhabi, however, we look forward to supporting him in the two Free Practice sessions and having his contribution to the team’s performance.”

Doohan’s outings will come at the same circuits as fellow F2 driver and Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman, who will take part in the sessions for Haas.

F2 title contender Frederik Vesti will also drive in FP1 next weekend in Mexico for Mercedes, taking over George Russell’s car.



IndyCar driver Pato O’Ward will take part in FP1 in Abu Dhabi for McLaren as its reserve driver, having also done so in 2022.