Weight a key factor in Aston Martin's tweaked green F1 livery choice
Formula 1 News

Double F1 champion Hakkinen to partner Bottas in Race of Champions

By:

Two-time Formula 1 champion Mika Hakkinen will feature in next year’s Race of Champions, becoming team-mates with Valtteri Bottas for Team Finland.

Double F1 champion Hakkinen to partner Bottas in Race of Champions

Hakkinen will join the field for the Race of Champions on 5-6 February, which is taking place in the Swedish resort of Pite Havsbad with an off-course route in the ice and snow.

Current Mercedes F1 driver Bottas announced in September he would be making his Race of Champions debut next year, and he will now be partnered by Hakkinen.

Bottas and Hakkinen will represent Team Finland in the Nations Cup, with both drivers also due to take part in the individual Champion of Champions event.

“I’m very excited to be back racing again and to finally be able to participate in the Race Of Champions,” said Hakkinen, who won the F1 drivers’ title in 1998 and 1999 with McLaren.

“It will be very different from racing in Formula 1, but I love competition and it’s so spectacular driving on snow and ice.

“I’ll try to get some practice at my place in the north of Finland before the event.

“It’s an honour to represent Team Finland with Valtteri Bottas. We will do our best to win the title and hopefully there will be a lot of Finnish fans coming to support us.”

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 1st position, lifts his trophy

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 1st position, lifts his trophy

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Bottas added: “We have become good friends with Mika, so I’m very happy to have him as my team-mate representing Finland in the ROC Nations Cup.

“But then of course we have to try to beat each other in the individual Race Of Champions. It will be entertaining for the fans, whoever wins it.”

Hakkinen joins an array of Nordic drivers for next year’s Race of Champions, including Bottas, nine-time Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen, three-time World Rallycross champion Johan Kristoffersson, as well as rally stars Petter and Oliver Solberg.

“There is a long-standing sporting rivalry between the Nordic countries, so there will be a lot of prestige on the line, especially between Finland and Sweden,” said Race of Champions president Fredrik Johnsson.

“The local drivers might think they will have an edge, but the competition from nations like France, spearheaded by Sebastien Loeb, and US with Travis Pastrana will be fierce and there are always surprises at ROC.

“One thing is for sure, it will be very spectacular and entertaining to watch.”

Weight a key factor in Aston Martin's tweaked green F1 livery choice

Previous article

Weight a key factor in Aston Martin’s tweaked green F1 livery choice
The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team Prime

The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team

Emerson Fittipaldi is better remembered for his Formula 1 world championships and Indianapolis 500 successes than for the spell running his eponymous F1 team. Despite a hugely talented roll call of staff, it was a period of internal strife, limited funding and few results - as remembered by Tim Wright.

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2021
Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence Prime

Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence

In the 1960s and 1970s, McLaren juggled works entries in F1, sportscars and the Indy 500 while building cars for F3 and F2. Now it’s returning to its roots, expanding into IndyCars and Extreme E while continuing its F1 renaissance. There’s talk of Formula E and WEC entries too. But is this all too much, too soon? Stuart Codling talks to the man in charge.

Formula 1
Oct 17, 2021
How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential Prime

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

Yuki Tsunoda arrived in grand prix racing amid a whirlwind of hype, which only increased after his first race impressed the biggest wigs in Formula 1. His road since has been rocky and crash-filled, and OLEG KARPOV asks why Red Bull maintains faith in a driver who admits he isn’t really that big a fan of F1?

Formula 1
Oct 15, 2021
The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages Prime

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

OPINION: After Lewis Hamilton responded to reports labelling him 'furious' with Mercedes following his heated exchanges over team radio during the Russian Grand Prix, it provided a snapshot on how Formula 1 broadcasting radio snippets can both illuminate and misrepresent the true situation

Formula 1
Oct 14, 2021
How F1’s pole winner approach undermines drivers Prime

How F1’s pole winner approach undermines drivers

OPINION: Valtteri Bottas is credited with pole position for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, despite being beaten in qualifying. This is another example of Formula 1 and the FIA scoring an own goal by forgetting what makes motorsport magic, with the Istanbul race winner also a victim of this in the championship’s recent history

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2021
Turkish Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Turkish Grand Prix driver ratings

On a day that the number two Mercedes enjoyed a rare day in the sun, the Turkish Grand Prix produced several standout drives - not least from a driver who has hit a purple patch of late

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for Turkey glory Prime

The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for Turkey glory

Starting 11th after his engine change grid penalty, Lewis Hamilton faced a tough task to repeat his Turkish Grand Prix heroics of 2020 - despite making strong early progress in the wet. Instead, his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas broke through for a first win of the year to mitigate Max Verstappen re-taking the points lead

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form Prime

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form

A Formula 1 pitstop is a rapid-fire blend of high technology and human performance. PAT SYMONDS describes how the science of margin gains makes stops so quick

Formula 1
Oct 10, 2021

