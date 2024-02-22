All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1

Drive To Survive Season 6 Review: Netflix's 2023 F1 retrospective won't change opinions

As has become tradition, Netflix is back with a new season of Drive to Survive to coincide with winter testing for the new Formula 1 season.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Start action, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 leads

Start action, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 leads

Erik Junius

Providing behind-the-scenes access to one of the world's most restricted championships has done wonders for F1's booming popularity and expanded demographic, so the docuseries made by Box to Box Films has stuck to its guns for season six, half of which we have had early access to.

Once again all 10 episodes are each built around one of the main narrative strands from the 2023 season. With Max Verstappen's Red Bull winning all but one race, the makers have had to seek their thrills elsewhere and lean heavier on the off-track drama.

And maybe that's just as well, because Drive to Survive remains somewhat jarring when it comes to on-track storytelling. It lapses into an old vice of overlaying out of context soundbites and pit wall reactions onto action footage, which had seemed less prevalent in season five.

Making it sound like race engineers get into their driver's ear on the frantic run down to Turn 1 at the start is a little nonsensical, but it is where die-hard F1 fans just need to take a deep breath and remember who this show is aimed at first and foremost.

Instead, where DTS really shines for seasoned motorsports devotees - which you presumably are if you are reading this - is showing us fresh fly-on-the-wall footage, and season six is no different.

Ousted Haas team boss Guenther Steiner remains a star of the show in DTS season six

Ousted Haas team boss Guenther Steiner remains a star of the show in DTS season six

Photo by: Netflix

The third episode revolving around McLaren particularly stands out with some delicious snark, with Red Bull's Christian Horner eager to twist the knife as Zak Brown's team misfires, adding insult to injury by openly courting Lando Norris.

We get a neat little nugget when McLaren's blue-chip sponsors worriedly ask Brown what is going on, followed by a well-crafted segment of the team's mid-season resurgence as Norris takes second at home at Silverstone. While Brown does all the heavy lifting on camera there's curiously barely a mention of Andrea Stella, the team boss who turned the ship around, but perhaps both like it better that way.

DTS has never shied away from fan service and it continues that trend in season six. Unlikely Netflix star Guenther Steiner is back to his charismatic self as Haas' struggles are well documented. Watching young, female F1 fans fawn over meeting the foul-mouthed Italian at his book signing feels both surreal and meta. Drive to Survive has gone full circle, basking in the man's popularity it single-handedly created.

Given Steiner has since been replaced at Haas, it may have been his last hurrah on the show. But Netflix was handed a boost by its other fan favourite, Daniel Ricciardo, enjoying a year worthy of a Hollywood script.

He first gets an episode alongside struggling Nyck de Vries, and Box to Box Films deserves huge credit for being on the scene at the Australian's Silverstone test that convinced Red Bull to give him a second chance at AlphaTauri in the Dutchman's stead. A series of events and meetings that we get access to in truncated form, including Ricciardo's first reaction to the news he's back in the game.

Daniel Ricciardo's return to F1 is a major storyline of DTS season six

Daniel Ricciardo's return to F1 is a major storyline of DTS season six

Photo by: Netflix

Ricciardo later returns for a second episode around his wrist fracture in Zandvoort, which brings Liam Lawson in the frame as his temporary replacement.

While juggernauts Ferrari and McLaren also play a big part in the second half of the series, which we haven't had access to yet, the award for best drama goes to Alpine's implosion. The long-time rivalry between Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly is the focus of the fifth episode, but its title Civil War would have been much more apt for the events around the departure of Laurent Rossi and Otmar Szafnauer, which spills into a second (yet unseen) Alpine-dominated episode.

Netflix has largely stuck to its tried and tested formula, so if you weren't a fan before, this season won't change your opinion. But if you're just here for the behind-the-scenes popcorn fodder and can look past the odd embellishment, then enjoy the ride.

All 10 episodes of Drive to Survive season six are available on Netflix from Friday 23 February.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article How to watch 2024 F1 pre-season testing in the USA
Next article What is really fuelling McLaren’s concerns over the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
2024 Bahrain F1 test: Sainz quickest from Perez on Day 2

2024 Bahrain F1 test: Sainz quickest from Perez on Day 2

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

2024 Bahrain F1 test: Sainz quickest from Perez on Day 2 2024 Bahrain F1 test: Sainz quickest from Perez on Day 2

2024 Bahrain F1 test: Verstappen heads first day by 1.1s from Norris

2024 Bahrain F1 test: Verstappen heads first day by 1.1s from Norris

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

2024 Bahrain F1 test: Verstappen heads first day by 1.1s from Norris 2024 Bahrain F1 test: Verstappen heads first day by 1.1s from Norris

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Latest news

Video: Watch our Bahrain F1 pre-season test day two review

Video: Watch our Bahrain F1 pre-season test day two review

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Video: Watch our Bahrain F1 pre-season test day two review Video: Watch our Bahrain F1 pre-season test day two review

Bahrain F1 testing: Tech images from the pitlane explained, Day 2

Bahrain F1 testing: Tech images from the pitlane explained, Day 2

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Bahrain F1 testing: Tech images from the pitlane explained, Day 2 Bahrain F1 testing: Tech images from the pitlane explained, Day 2

HMD Motorsports boss provides update on future IndyCar plans

HMD Motorsports boss provides update on future IndyCar plans

Indy IndyCar

HMD Motorsports boss provides update on future IndyCar plans HMD Motorsports boss provides update on future IndyCar plans

Kaulig Racing adds Derek Kraus to its 2024 NASCAR Cup roster

Kaulig Racing adds Derek Kraus to its 2024 NASCAR Cup roster

NAS NASCAR Cup
Atlanta

Kaulig Racing adds Derek Kraus to its 2024 NASCAR Cup roster Kaulig Racing adds Derek Kraus to its 2024 NASCAR Cup roster

Prime

Discover prime content
What we learned on day two of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned on day two of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Jake Boxall-Legge

What we learned on day two of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on day two of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula

The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing

The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula

What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Alex Kalinauckas

What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic

F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Oleg Karpov

F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia