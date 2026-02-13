"Drive to Survive Season 8" trailer breakdown: What to expect from the docuseries

The trailer for the eighth season of Netflix's Drive to Survive was released on 12 February ahead of its release on the streaming service on 27 February.

With the season likely to follow the same format as the previous seven, it will feature 10 episodes following different storylines from on and off the track in 2025. Here are the episode topics hinted at in the trailer.

F1 75

The trailer starts with the drivers gathering at the F1 75 launch event. To mark the 75th anniversary of the championship, a launch event was hosted at London's O2 Arena during which all 10 teams unveiled their liveries for the upcoming season. It also included performances from Kane Brown, Take That and Brian Tyler.

"This is it. The moment we've all been waiting for," McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri said in unison.

Rookie drivers

The 2025 season welcomed six rookie drivers to the championship, including Andrea Kimi Antonelli at Mercedes, Gabriel Bortoleto at Sauber, Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar at Racing Bulls, Jack Doohan at Alpine and Oliver Bearman at Haas.

The trailer also shows Doohan's replacement at Alpine, with fellow rookie driver Franco Colapinto taking his place. "You enjoy firing people?" Alpine's Flavio Briatore is asked from behind the camera. "Yes, if the people are not doing their job," he responded as it cuts to footage of the Australian driver.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton made the blockbuster move to Ferrari in 2025. While anticipation was high for his debut year at the Maranello outfit, he struggled to adapt to the new team. "It's fun to have something new," the Briton said to Carlos Sainz in the paddock, who lost his seat at Ferrari to make way for Hamilton.

The trailer also touches on Hamilton's friction with his race engineer Riccardo Adami, who has since been moved to a different role for 2026. "Stop talking to me while I'm in fricking battle, man," Hamilton exclaimed over the team radio.

McLaren's two no. 1 drivers

It was obvious that Drive to Survive would pick up on the intra-team battle at McLaren. For the first half of the season, it was mainly Norris and Piastri battling it out for race wins.

The Woking outfit decided to allow both drivers to fight it out on track with the one provision that they do not crash into one another. While they managed to stick to this for the majority of the time, there were a few instances, such as in Canada and Singapore, where the two made contact.

Christian Horner's exit

Christian Horner left his role as Red Bull Racing CEO and team principal in July 2025. "I've had something taken away from me that wasn't my choice," Horner said in the trailer. He later added, while speaking directly to the cameras: "I think we're done."

Horner was replaced by former Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies.

Max Verstappen's comeback

While it was McLaren that dominated for the first half of the season, Max Verstappen came back fighting after the summer break, threatening the drivers' championship title hopes of Norris and Piastri.

"I mean, everybody's got an opinion. But don't underestimate the opposition," Horner said in the trailer, before McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown added: "Max, he's like that bad guy in that horror movie. He keeps coming back."

Red Bull's second driver

A glimpse at Yuki Tsunoda's crash during qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix hints that the docuseries could delve into Red Bull's second driver struggles.

After Liam Lawson started the season off in the seat alongside Verstappen, he was replaced after just two race weekends by Tsunoda. The Japanese driver remained in the seat until the end of the year, but has now moved to a test and reserve driver role.

Nico Hulkenberg's podium

A brief look at Nico Hulkenberg and the Sauber team's celebrations can give fans hope of a behind-the-scenes look at the German driver's maiden F1 podium at the British Grand Prix.

Hulkenberg started the race 19th on the grid at the Silverstone Circuit and battled against the wet weather to cross the line in third. The podium came after 239 race starts, an unwanted record of the most race starts before finishing in the top three.

Lando Norris' maiden drivers' championship

The 2025 drivers' title fight went down to the season finale in Abu Dhabi, delivering fans a tense final race of the year. Verstappen won the race, with Piastri and Norris following in second and third, but third was enough for Norris to claim his first drivers' championship title.

