Dropped Esteban Ocon defiant: Formula 1 is “where I belong”

This week the Haas Formula 1 team confirmed what had long been mooted in the paddock: Esteban Ocon will be leaving at the end of the current 2026 season. But the man himself has designs on staying in F1.

“My focus is on Formula 1,” he said in Malaysia. “That is clear, that's where I belong, that's where I want to be. So I'm not going to look elsewhere.

“But you never know what can happen in Formula 1. As you guys know, things move every two seconds. So I'm still working on trying to find a solution for next year.

“For now, our focus is that and to do well on track. I think we've done pretty well in the last races and, for me, that's the best way to show that I still deserve to be in Formula 1.

“Of course, I need the car [to be competitive], which we didn't have for many, many races, including last year. So if we have that, it should work, as it did in Baku, as it did in Madrid. We'll see.”

Ocon has had two up-and-down seasons at Haas after moving from Alpine, where he spent five years before falling out of favour with the latest management regime, headed by Flavio Briatore. He won the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix for Alpine from eighth on the grid, holding on tenaciously to track position he gained by threading through the first-corner carnage triggered by Valtteri Bottas.

His problem is that, to paraphrase the famous Henry Wadsworth poem There was a little girl, when Ocon is good, he's very good indeed – but when he's bad, the results are highly sub-optimal. At Haas he has struggled with a car riddled with inconsistencies, but team-mate Oliver Bearman has generally wrangled better results from the same machinery and invested less energy in complaining about them.

Oliver Bearman, Haas, Esteban Ocon, Haas Photo by: Joe Portlock / Getty Images

As an independent team, Haas is among the least well-funded on the grid, so it has often fallen behind over the course of a season through being unable to add significant performance through updates. Last year it got off to an unfortunate start when the VF-25 car suffered unexpected aerodynamic oscillations at high speeds, and was unable to run the low rear ride heights required to maximise ‘ground effect’.

Ocon also complained regularly about instability under braking which came and went unexpectedly. After Friday practice in Abu Dhabi last year, for example, he told Canal+ he “felt like a rookie who's never driven an F1 car”. But for the following days the issues absented themselves and Ocon qualified eighth, then raced to seventh.

“For the past 10 races we should have been performing like that,” he said afterwards. “We clearly missed out on something. It leaves a bittersweet taste.”

Missed opportunities have been a recurring theme throughout the 2026 season as the VF-26 has also been bedeviled by inconsistencies. At several races Ocon has alluded to the car performing differently, with measurable shifts in aerodynamic load, after routine strip/rebuild operations with the same components.

At Monza he chuckled in the media ‘pen' post-qualifying when Motorsport.com suggested he should hire an exorcist.

But it's understood that the team began to feel Ocon wasn't taking enough responsibility for those occasions where he underperformed relative to his and the car's potential – even though Bearman has found his own car to be inconsistent. Ocon has a directness which can be interpreted as undiplomatic at best, combative at worst.

And yet it was precisely this quality for which he was hired.

“No, I don't think that has anything to do with that,” said Ocon when asked if he was in effect being punished for the car's issues.

Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images via Getty Images

“I've just been doing my job trying to get the cars to where they should be. And at the end of the day, it has benefited everyone in the team because we see the result of the hard work that we've put in, and me pointing the fingers at the current issues.

“Obviously, I was the first one to experience that. So it took us a few races to realise that it was actually there. But we all realise since quite a while now that this has happened. And it's clear in everyone's mind, in the engineering office. So those are not the reasons.”

The most likely candidate to replace Ocon at Haas is Rafael Camara – who, like Bearman, is a member of Ferrari's young-driver programme. He also brings some sponsorship, although this is understood to be a side benefit rather than the principal reason for bringing him aboard.

The only potentially vacant race seats for Ocon are at Cadillac, where both Sergio Perez and Bottas have options for next year which are yet to be taken up. There is also a possibility of taking a test driver role at Aston Martin with a view to moving up when former Alpine team-mate Fernando Alonso eventually hangs up his helmet.

“I'm not going to say I go here or there,” said Ocon. “I keep working with the team, trying to do well, and I will assess the options later in the year.

“But as I told you guys, you know, everything can happen in Formula 1. And I want to be on the grid next year, for sure.”