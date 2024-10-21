Duracell becomes F1's first DRS zone sponsor in Las Vegas

Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix has added Duracell to its partner roster, with the battery company sponsoring one of the street circuit's DRS zones.

Duracell says its copper and black colours will be "prominently displayed" throughout the Las Vegas Strip's DRS zone on the Koval straight, which is the first bespoke sponsorship of its kind since the overtaking device was introduced in 2011.

The activation will consist of LED panels on a gantry spanning the track, trackside signage and rooftop branding.

"Partnering with Duracell showcases the ultimate intersection of innovation and power,” said Brendan Dolby, Vice President of Commercial Partnerships for F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix. “This first-of-its-kind collaboration reflects our dedication to delivering cutting-edge, high-performance experiences throughout our circuit.”

Duracell already has a presence in F1 through its sponsorship of the Williams team, which began in 2022. Duracell branding features on the airbox of the Williams FW46 car driven by Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto and on the team's attire.

The US-based battery manufacturer has also placed a heavy emphasis on off-track marketing, including a host of TV commercials in North America, Europe and Latin America, and off-track activations at various grands prix.

As part of the campaign, the rear wing DRS flaps on Williams' F1 cars and the DRS activation button on the steering wheel will be painted in Duracell colours.

“Duracell is helping to power Williams Racing’s transformation in pursuit of future championship success and the partnership exemplifies our commitment to innovative and effective activations," Williams Racing's Commercial Director James Bower added.

"We’re proud to support Duracell in its collaboration with the Las Vegas Grand Prix with a take-over of the DRS flap, giving the team a powerboost every time the drivers press the iconic copper button.”