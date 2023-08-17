Dutch health organisations file complaint over McLaren F1's nicotine branding
Several health organisations have filed a complaint against the McLaren Formula 1 team's Velo branding at next week's Dutch Grand Prix over its promotion of nicotine pouches.
Velo is one of the brands McLaren sponsor British American Tobacco has created to pivot away from cigarettes towards tobacco-free nicotine products, such as Velo's flavoured nicotine pouches or the Vuse brand's e-cigarettes.
In April this year, the Dutch government joined a growing list of European countries to ban the sale of all types of nicotine pouches over health concerns, in particular regarding the accessibility of addictive snus pouches and vapes to minors.
Crucially, however, Dutch legislation concerning the ban on advertising nicotine pouches is still a work in progress, meaning McLaren can legally go ahead carrying its Velo branding in Zandvoort.
"All branding carried on McLaren race cars fully complies with regulatory requirements and advertising standards of each country we race in," a team spokesperson confirmed to Motorsport.com.
That legal vacuum prompted an official complaint to the Dutch Advertising Code Committee by a group of Dutch health organisations, including the Dutch Heart Foundation and the KWF Dutch Cancer Society.
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60
Photo by: Erik Junius
"It just goes to show again how the tobacco industry is doing everything in its power to keep young people addicted in order to keep this sickening and deadly business going," said Carla van Gils, director of KWF Dutch Cancer Society, in a press release.
"We find it bizarre that it is allowed to advertise a product that is banned."
McLaren's main Velo branding is displayed on the sidepod at all but seven 2023 races, where it is replaced by crypto firm OKX.
In Zandvoort, the brand will be carried on the car as "LOVE" as part of a fan competition. The company launched a random draw on its social media channels through which 60 fans will see their name added to the MCL60 raced by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
One contestant will also win a trip to the Dutch Grand Prix.
Smoking alternatives are still largely unregulated in many countries. In the US, the Food and Drug Administration has banned the sale of all nicotine products to under-21s. In the UK, however, nicotine pouches are not yet classed as tobacco-related products - unlike vapes - and can be legally sold to under-18s.
Velo's Dutch Grand Prix fan competition was accessible only to fans over 18 years old.
Related video
Krack: Aston Martin F1 and Alonso "don't need to manage each other"
Charles Leclerc targets Le Mans 24 Hours assault with brother
Lando Norris admits "relief" at seeing McLaren F1 progress
Lando Norris admits "relief" at seeing McLaren F1 progress Lando Norris admits "relief" at seeing McLaren F1 progress
Hughes re-signs with McLaren Formula E team as Rast leaves
Hughes re-signs with McLaren Formula E team as Rast leaves Hughes re-signs with McLaren Formula E team as Rast leaves
The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars
The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars
Latest news
Sean Hingorani to make NASCAR Truck debut at Milwaukee
Sean Hingorani to make NASCAR Truck debut at Milwaukee Sean Hingorani to make NASCAR Truck debut at Milwaukee
Lotus reveals 'lost' Type 66 track car, costs $1.3m
Lotus reveals 'lost' Type 66 track car, costs $1.3m Lotus reveals 'lost' Type 66 track car, costs $1.3m
Dixon apologises for Binder Silverstone Moto2 outburst
Dixon apologises for Binder Silverstone Moto2 outburst Dixon apologises for Binder Silverstone Moto2 outburst
Honda's "main problems still the same" on new MotoGP aero – Marquez
Honda's "main problems still the same" on new MotoGP aero – Marquez Honda's "main problems still the same" on new MotoGP aero – Marquez
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix
The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix
The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years
The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years
How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos
How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos
The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’
The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’ The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’
The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades
The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades
The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars
The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars
The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season
The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.