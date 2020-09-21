Nurburgring to sell 20,000 tickets for Eifel GP

Local officials are happy that suitable safety measures, including contactless ticketing and social distancing, will allow the event to go ahead with a fairly sizeable crowd.

However, ticket sales for the October 9-11 event are only being released in batches – with different grandstands being opened up at the various stages of sales. The first phase will begin with tickets being offered for the grandstands at Turn 3, 4a and 5b.

As long as local coronavirus infection levels do not spike in the next few weeks, then further tickets will be released closer to the race date.

Nurburgring managing director Mirco Markfort said: "It is important to us in this first stage to offer tickets in different price categories.

"Of course, in times of corona, with the enormous personnel and planning effort it entails, everything is a question of cost.

"But it is also a question of giving fans the opportunity to be able to afford tickets and to experience the race safely."

A number of measures are being put in place at the track for the F1 race. The grandstands being used are being divided in to individual sections, and there will be designated seating blocks.

Each block will have four seats available, and there will be a suitable distance between each block.

Masks must be worn at all times, and each grandstand will be given a designated parking area, to minimise the risk of fans mingling with those from different areas of the track.

A three-day ticket for the grand prix will be available from 199 Euros.

F1's first run of races took place without any spectators, but the recent Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello allowed limited numbers of fans in for the first time.

The interest from spectators to attend races is obviously high, with Turkish GP officials revealing last week that they had sold 40,000 tickets within six hours of tickets going on sale.

For more information on the availability of tickets for this season's F1, visit Motorsport Tickets.