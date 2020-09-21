Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
80 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Eifel GP / Breaking news

Nurburgring to sell 20,000 tickets for Eifel GP

shares
comments
Nurburgring to sell 20,000 tickets for Eifel GP
By:
, Motorsport-Total Editor

The Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring is set to take place in front of 20,000 fans, with race organisers having been granted permission to open the doors to spectators.

Local officials are happy that suitable safety measures, including contactless ticketing and social distancing, will allow the event to go ahead with a fairly sizeable crowd.

However, ticket sales for the October 9-11 event are only being released in batches – with different grandstands being opened up at the various stages of sales. The first phase will begin with tickets being offered for the grandstands at Turn 3, 4a and 5b.

As long as local coronavirus infection levels do not spike in the next few weeks, then further tickets will be released closer to the race date.

Nurburgring managing director Mirco Markfort said: "It is important to us in this first stage to offer tickets in different price categories.

"Of course, in times of corona, with the enormous personnel and planning effort it entails, everything is a question of cost.

"But it is also a question of giving fans the opportunity to be able to afford tickets and to experience the race safely."

A number of measures are being put in place at the track for the F1 race. The grandstands being used are being divided in to individual sections, and there will be designated seating blocks.

Each block will have four seats available, and there will be a suitable distance between each block.

Masks must be worn at all times, and each grandstand will be given a designated parking area, to minimise the risk of fans mingling with those from different areas of the track.

A three-day ticket for the grand prix will be available from 199 Euros.

F1's first run of races took place without any spectators, but the recent Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello allowed limited numbers of fans in for the first time.

The interest from spectators to attend races is obviously high, with Turkish GP officials revealing last week that they had sold 40,000 tickets within six hours of tickets going on sale.

For more information on the availability of tickets for this season's F1, visit Motorsport Tickets.

F1 doesn’t need drama of tyre failures, says Symonds

Previous article

F1 doesn’t need drama of tyre failures, says Symonds

Next article

Hamilton should join Red Bull alongside Verstappen - Jordan

Hamilton should join Red Bull alongside Verstappen - Jordan
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Eifel GP
Author Norman Fischer

Trending Today

Additional co-driver practice at Bathurst likely
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Additional co-driver practice at Bathurst likely

2020 Supercars The Bend Supersprint race results
Supercars Supercars / Results

2020 Supercars The Bend Supersprint race results

Penske non-committal on Supercars future
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Penske non-committal on Supercars future

GRM driver denied Superlicense dispensation for Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

GRM driver denied Superlicense dispensation for Bathurst

Adelaide's first V8 Supercar Team announced
Supercars Supercars / News

Adelaide's first V8 Supercar Team announced

Why Nissan’s new Z car could be its next GT500 challenger
Super GT Super GT / Rumor

Why Nissan’s new Z car could be its next GT500 challenger

Bagnaia adamant that crash from lead was caused by debris
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Bagnaia adamant that crash from lead was caused by debris

Toyota claims Le Mans hat-trick on LMP1 swansong
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans / Race report

Toyota claims Le Mans hat-trick on LMP1 swansong

Latest news

Hamilton should join Red Bull alongside Verstappen - Jordan
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton should join Red Bull alongside Verstappen - Jordan

Nurburgring to sell 20,000 tickets for Eifel GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Nurburgring to sell 20,000 tickets for Eifel GP

F1 doesn’t need drama of tyre failures, says Symonds
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 doesn’t need drama of tyre failures, says Symonds

Albon avoids media speculation on his Red Bull F1 future
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albon avoids media speculation on his Red Bull F1 future

Trending

1
Supercars

Additional co-driver practice at Bathurst likely

2
Supercars

2020 Supercars The Bend Supersprint race results

3
Supercars

Penske non-committal on Supercars future

4
Supercars

GRM driver denied Superlicense dispensation for Bathurst

1h
5
Supercars

Adelaide's first V8 Supercar Team announced

Latest news

Hamilton should join Red Bull alongside Verstappen - Jordan
Formula 1

Hamilton should join Red Bull alongside Verstappen - Jordan

Nurburgring to sell 20,000 tickets for Eifel GP
Formula 1

Nurburgring to sell 20,000 tickets for Eifel GP

F1 doesn’t need drama of tyre failures, says Symonds
Formula 1

F1 doesn’t need drama of tyre failures, says Symonds

Albon avoids media speculation on his Red Bull F1 future
Formula 1

Albon avoids media speculation on his Red Bull F1 future

McLaren won't freeze Sainz out of technical matters
Formula 1

McLaren won't freeze Sainz out of technical matters

Latest videos

Factory Friday: Mike Elliott Answers Your Questions! 10:29
Formula 1

Factory Friday: Mike Elliott Answers Your Questions!

Interview: Sir Stirling Moss at Retromobile Car Show 2008 03:08
Formula 1

Interview: Sir Stirling Moss at Retromobile Car Show 2008

The 3 Banned 6-Wheeled F1 Cars 08:34
Formula 1

The 3 Banned 6-Wheeled F1 Cars

Valtteri Bottas: r/Formula1 Ask Me Anything 14:26
Formula 1

Valtteri Bottas: r/Formula1 Ask Me Anything

James Allison: r/Formula1 Ask Me Anything 15:23
Formula 1

James Allison: r/Formula1 Ask Me Anything

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.