Eifel Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The weather could play a major role in deciding the grid for Sunday's race, especially after both practice sessions on Friday were washed out. The FIA has put together a contingency plan to ensure both FP3 and qualifying can be completed as planned on Saturday.

What time does qualifying for the Eifel Grand Prix start?

The Eifel GP qualifying session will get underway at 3pm CEST at the Nurburgring. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

Date : Saturday, October 10, 2020

: Saturday, October 10, 2020 Start time: 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 10pm JST / 11pm AEST / 6:30pm IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe: Sky Sports F1 will broadcast the Eifel GP qualifying in both the UK and Italy. RTL will show qualifying in Germany, Movistar will telecast it in Spain and Canal+ will carry the coverage in France.

North America: Qualifying will be broadcast in the US on ESPN, in Mexico on Tudn and in Canada on TSN/RDS.

Asia: Most of Asia is covered by Fox Sports, including India where F1 is broadcast by sister channel Star Sports Select 2. Fuji TV Next will carry live qualifying coverage in Japan.

Oceanica: Fox Sports 506 will bring live coverage of qualifying to viewers in Australia. Spark Sport will show qualifying in New Zealand.

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from the Nurburgring throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.