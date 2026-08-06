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Emerson Fittipaldi explains why Kimi Antonelli-George Russell battle is good for F1

Emerson Fittipaldi believes Kimi Antonelli’s title battle with Mercedes team-mate George Russell is exactly what Formula 1 needs to excite fans

Lydia Mee
Edited:
George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Two-time Formula 1 champion Emerson Fittipaldi believes the escalating intra-team rivalry at Mercedes between George Russell and Kimi Antonelli is exactly what the series needs.

Following Lewis Hamilton's high-profile switch to Ferrari, Russell was widely expected to assume the position of team leader at the Brackley outfit. While he took Antonelli under his wing in the Italian's rookie season, Russell now finds himself battling against his team-mate for the championship title.

The 19-year-old became the youngest driver to lead the championship after back-to-back wins at the Chinese and Japanese Grands Prix, and has since gone from strength to strength.

Many have questioned whether the pressure would be too much for Antonelli, but he has reached the summer break with six grand prix wins and a 50-point lead over Hamilton in the standings. Russell sits third, 59 points behind Antonelli.

"Kimi Antonelli is doing a fantastic job, and he’s showing his potential," Fittipaldi told F1.com.

"I’ve known him since he was racing in karts many, many years ago. I know Marco, his father, very well, and I know the family well. Marco even coached my son Emmo in F4. It’s a great Italian family from Bologna – good people, racing people."

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Andrej Isakovic / AFP via Getty Images

Fittipaldi argued that the arrival of a competitive young driver challenging some of the more established drivers on the grid is exactly what F1 needs.

"I think for the sport it’s good to have a new boy on the block, you know? He’s only 19, and he can win the championship. He’s putting tremendous pressure on George Russell," he added.

"George, again, has shown he’s strong. If George takes that pressure in a positive way, like he showed many times he can do, I think it will be very interesting for the fans. It’s going to be a dice for the rest of the championship."

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