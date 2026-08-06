Emerson Fittipaldi explains why Kimi Antonelli-George Russell battle is good for F1
Emerson Fittipaldi believes Kimi Antonelli’s title battle with Mercedes team-mate George Russell is exactly what Formula 1 needs to excite fans
George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
Two-time Formula 1 champion Emerson Fittipaldi believes the escalating intra-team rivalry at Mercedes between George Russell and Kimi Antonelli is exactly what the series needs.
Following Lewis Hamilton's high-profile switch to Ferrari, Russell was widely expected to assume the position of team leader at the Brackley outfit. While he took Antonelli under his wing in the Italian's rookie season, Russell now finds himself battling against his team-mate for the championship title.
The 19-year-old became the youngest driver to lead the championship after back-to-back wins at the Chinese and Japanese Grands Prix, and has since gone from strength to strength.
Many have questioned whether the pressure would be too much for Antonelli, but he has reached the summer break with six grand prix wins and a 50-point lead over Hamilton in the standings. Russell sits third, 59 points behind Antonelli.
"Kimi Antonelli is doing a fantastic job, and he’s showing his potential," Fittipaldi told F1.com.
"I’ve known him since he was racing in karts many, many years ago. I know Marco, his father, very well, and I know the family well. Marco even coached my son Emmo in F4. It’s a great Italian family from Bologna – good people, racing people."
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Andrej Isakovic / AFP via Getty Images
Fittipaldi argued that the arrival of a competitive young driver challenging some of the more established drivers on the grid is exactly what F1 needs.
"I think for the sport it’s good to have a new boy on the block, you know? He’s only 19, and he can win the championship. He’s putting tremendous pressure on George Russell," he added.
"George, again, has shown he’s strong. If George takes that pressure in a positive way, like he showed many times he can do, I think it will be very interesting for the fans. It’s going to be a dice for the rest of the championship."
Share Or Save This Story
The Lotus 72 was "an extension of my body," Emerson Fittipaldi reveals
Emerson Fittipaldi reflects on "fantastic" reunion with championship-winning McLaren M23 in Miami
Enzo Fittipaldi snags first Indy NXT win in Race 1 of Indianapolis doubleheader
Clark, Senna, Antonelli – How the grand chelem age record has evolved
Mercedes "closely monitoring" when to bring upgrades for the rest of F1 2026
The shocking aspect to Kimi Antonelli's rapid F1 title-contending transformation
Latest news
Mika Hakkinen reveals doubts over F1 return after life-threatening crash in 1995
KTM given green light to fix faulty MotoGP engine
How a Le Mans winner is changing the game for female racing in Japan
The Next Generation: Jak Crawford
Why Aston Martin is a better destination on the F1 driver market than it seems
How the McLaren MP4/8B's engine blow-up changed F1 history
The novelty of Cadillac is starting to wear off - but that's a compliment
Is the MP4/8B McLaren’s greatest what-might-have-been?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments