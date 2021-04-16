Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP / News

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

By:

Imola is hosting the second round of the 2021 Formula 1 season this weekend. Here's how you can watch qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on April 17 in your country.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen claimed pole position last time out in Bahrain, outqualifying the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton by over three tenths of a second. Valtteri Bottas was third in the sister W12, while Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) qualified an impressive third and fourth respectively.

Sergio Perez got knocked out in Q2 in his first outing as a Red Bull driver, while Aston Martin's new recruit Sebastian Vettel couldn't even make it past Q1.

What time does qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix start?

Qualifying will begin at Imola at 14:00 local time, avoiding a clash with the funeral of Prince Philip. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

  • Date: Saturday, April 17, 2021 
  • Start time: 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:00

10:00

11:00

05:00

02:00

19:00

18:00

14:30

FP2

 12:30

13:30

14:30

 08:30

05:30

 22:30

21:30

18:00

FP3

09:00

10:00

11:00

05:00

 02:00

19:00

 18:00

14:30

Qualifying

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

 22:00

21:00

17:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • UK - Sky Sports F1
  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa- SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK), Movistar (Spain), Disney+ Hotstar (India) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Bahrain throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

