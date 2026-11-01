Formula 1 Mexican GP

Emotional Kimi Antonelli left "speechless" by maiden F1 world title in Mexico

Kimi Antonelli was left in tears after clinching the Formula 1 world championship at the Mexico City Grand Prix

Filip Cleeren

Published: Nov 1, 2026, 10:57 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images

Newly-crowned Formula 1 world champion Kimi Antonelli paid a tearful tribute to Mercedes as he became grand prix racing's youngest-ever title winner in Mexico.

Antonelli took third at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez after a controlled driver to his maiden title, beating Sebastian Vettel's previous record by three years as he became the youngest driver to do so aged 20.

With neither George Russell nor Lewis Hamilton winning the race, Antonelli didn't even have to finish to seal the crown, but he underlined his dominant campaign with a composed race, treating himself to a podium celebration at a packed Foro Sol by picking off Charles Leclerc for third.

"Thank you so much, we did it," Antonelli blurted out in between his copious tears as he crossed the line.

His race engineer Peter Bonnington responded: "Beautiful work, Kimi. It's been a pleasure being part of the journey with you but this is just the first chapter."

Read Also:

Climbing from his Mercedes W17, he shared an embrace with father, mother and sister before being mobbed by his mechanics and receiving a hug from team boss Toto Wolff.

"I wouldn't be here without Mercedes, without my family," Antonelli said. "I'm very grateful for this moment, and it's one that will live forever, and I'm just speechless. I'm trying to process what has just happened.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

"This weekend I did feel a bit more tense, but I'm just so happy and happy that we got it done, and then we can now we can enjoy the rest of the season."

Antonelli shared the podium with winner Max Verstappen and his Mercedes predecessor Hamilton, who took second, the two best drivers of their generation. There is every chance that Antonelli will turn out to be the best of his. "It's been an incredible season, and to share this podium with Max and Lewis is truly incredible," Antonelli acknowledged. "I'm looking forward to some more battles in the future."

Four-time champion Verstappen commented: "It's incredible, of course, what a season he had, and to do that also at such an age, I think it's just really, really impressive. It's amazing to see the whole team celebrating with him. His family is here as well, so I'm sure this is a very emotional day for him, and I'm very proud of him."



Seven-time world champion Hamilton added: "Youngest world champion ever. It's pretty phenomenal, and I'm so grateful to be in the race to witness it."



Antonelli became the first Italian world champion in 73 years, since Alberto Ascari in 1953. He is only the third Italian to achieve that accomplishment behind Giuseppe Farina (1950) and Ascari (1952, 1953).

His title romp was built on a return to form from Mercedes under the new regulations as well as his own new-found consistency and maturity, taking nine grand prix wins aboard the W17. That included a memorable comeback win at home in Monza from 19th on the grid.

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article F1's youngest world champions

Next article Lewis Hamilton says Ferrari needs “serious talks” after Charles Leclerc clash cost Mexico GP win

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Filip Cleeren





F1 Mexico GP: Kimi Antonelli clinches world title as Max Verstappen holds off Lewis Hamilton for victory



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



27 min



F1 Mexico GP: Kimi Antonelli clinches world title as Max Verstappen holds off Lewis Hamilton for victory





Esteban Ocon issues statement after Haas benching, denies physical altercation rumours



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



23 h



Esteban Ocon issues statement after Haas benching, denies physical altercation rumours





How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect



Formula 1



United States GP



How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect

More from

Mercedes





F1's youngest world champions



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



14 min



F1's youngest world champions





"I'll bombard myself with melatonin": Kimi Antonelli admits to driving "tense" and "tired" on cusp of F1 title



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



22 h



"I'll bombard myself with melatonin": Kimi Antonelli admits to driving "tense" and "tired" on cusp of F1 title





A strategic masterclass: How Kimi Antonelli put himself on the cusp of F1 title at the US GP



Formula 1



United States GP



A strategic masterclass: How Kimi Antonelli put himself on the cusp of F1 title at the US GP

Latest news





Official race results: NASCAR Cup Martinsville Chase race



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Martinsville II



4 min



Official race results: NASCAR Cup Martinsville Chase race





Emotional Kimi Antonelli left "speechless" by maiden F1 world title in Mexico



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Mexican GP



6 min



Emotional Kimi Antonelli left "speechless" by maiden F1 world title in Mexico





William Byron ends NASCAR Cup win drought as Kyle Larson denied early title clinch



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Martinsville II



10 min



William Byron ends NASCAR Cup win drought as Kyle Larson denied early title clinch





F1's youngest world champions



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Mexican GP



14 min



F1's youngest world champions

Feature

Discover prime content





Why lap times in Mexico have been so much closer to the previous F1 era



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Stuart Codling



Why lap times in Mexico have been so much closer to the previous F1 era





The fine margins that cost George Russell pole in Mexico



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Stuart Codling



The fine margins that cost George Russell pole in Mexico





Why Isack Hadjar deserves a medal, not a warning, after paddock "incident"



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Stuart Codling



Why Isack Hadjar deserves a medal, not a warning, after paddock "incident"





What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Mexico GP



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Mexico GP

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe