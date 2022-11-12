Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Vettel "at peace" ahead of final F1 starts before retirement Next / Brazilian GP: Ocon tops second F1 practice from Perez
Formula 1 News

Enzo Fittipaldi joins Red Bull programme for Carlin F2 move

Enzo Fittipaldi has become a full Red Bull junior driver and will compete for Carlin in his second full Formula 2 season in 2023.

Adam Cooper
By:
Enzo Fittipaldi joins Red Bull programme for Carlin F2 move

The Brazilian, whose older brother Pietro Fittipaldi is reserve driver for the Haas Formula 1 team, broke the news on social media on Saturday.

Fittipaldi has been talking to Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko for some time, having been spotted having a meeting with the Austrian at the Dutch Grand Prix back in September.

Fittipaldi made his F2 debut in 2021 with Charouz, running three race weekends for the team before signing up for a full programme this year.

He logged three second places in the feature races at Imola, the Red Bull Ring and the Hungaroring respectively, and also had three third places. He lies sixth in the championship with just the Abu Dhabi finale to come.

Fittipaldi said: "It is a great honour and a very important step in my career to join the Red Bull family, who are the reigning F1 champions.

"I am very grateful for this opportunity and I would like to thank Red Bull, Dr Helmut Marko and Christian Horner for their trust in me."

Asked by Motorsport.com about what appealed about Fittipaldi, Marko made it clear that the 21-year-old had overachieved at Charouz.

Enzo Fittipaldi

Enzo Fittipaldi

Photo by: Dutch Photo Agency

"That he performed in a midfield team, I would say," he said. "He was always there on the top. I think he had his ups and downs. And now he knows there's a chance. He will be with Carlin, which is a top team. And he's a character."

Asked what the aim was for 2023 he said: "We'll look at how he's performing. Like always, with results."

Read Also:

Marko confirmed that not all of Red Bull's 2022 F2 drivers will remain in the programme next year.

"We will make an announcement pretty soon about who is leaving and who are the new guys."

Meanwhile, Marko stressed that Liam Lawson will benefit from his planned move to Japan for 2023.

Read Also:

"He will do Super Formula. It's a difficult place to be. The Japanese drivers know every centimetre, they know all the tracks, it's not easy."

He also confirmed that Norwegian F2 racer Dennis Hauger will be elevated to an F1 reserve role next year, alongside Lawson, who won't always be available due to race weekend clashes.

"We have several reserve drivers. Another one will be Hauger, that's what's decided so far. And we will see the beginning of the season how it's going. There will be some clashes, but out of our youngsters there will be two or three."

shares
comments
Vettel "at peace" ahead of final F1 starts before retirement
Previous article

Vettel "at peace" ahead of final F1 starts before retirement
Next article

Brazilian GP: Ocon tops second F1 practice from Perez

Brazilian GP: Ocon tops second F1 practice from Perez
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Mercedes expects "very hardcore" Red Bull battle if track is warmer São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Mercedes expects "very hardcore" Red Bull battle if track is warmer

Magnussen "forgot" to enjoy leading Brazil F1 sprint São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Magnussen "forgot" to enjoy leading Brazil F1 sprint

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Porsche frustrated by double FCY blow in WEC title decider
WEC WEC

Porsche frustrated by double FCY blow in WEC title decider

Michael Christensen admits luck wasn’t on Porsche’s side after twice losing ground to title rival Ferrari during full-course yellow periods in the Bahrain World Endurance Championship decider.

Mercedes expects "very hardcore" Red Bull battle if track is warmer
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes expects "very hardcore" Red Bull battle if track is warmer

Mercedes expects Formula 1 rival Red Bull to be a lot closer in today's Brazilian GP after the German squad dominated Saturday's sprint event.

Magnussen "forgot" to enjoy leading Brazil F1 sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen "forgot" to enjoy leading Brazil F1 sprint

Kevin Magnussen has said he was so busy looking after his tyres that he "forgot" to enjoy leading the early laps of Saturday's Formula 1 sprint race in Brazil.

WEC Bahrain: Lopez sets benchmark in rookie test
WEC WEC

WEC Bahrain: Lopez sets benchmark in rookie test

Jose Maria Lopez set the pace for Toyota as a number of newcomers tested Hypercar machinery in the FIA World Endurance Championship rookie test in Bahrain.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet Prime

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Losing out on last year's Formula 1 drivers' title in Abu Dhabi, and the circumstances surrounding it, cast a shadow over the winter months for Lewis Hamilton. Yet despite that, and the challenges of the troubled Mercedes W13 this season, the seven-time champion is determined to keep going as he approaches his forties...

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2022
Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Prime

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Despite strong early results and qualifying dominance this season, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes eventually faded away as Max Verstappen and Red Bull sealed the drivers' and constructors' crowns with several races to spare. But Leclerc believes progress has been made in a number of areas, and is upbeat that the Scuderia can compete for honours once more

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2022
Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell Prime

Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell

Hoping to remain in the F1 paddock in some form in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo has put a pin in his racing career to give himself the best chance of a 2024 reprieve. But it's a huge risk for the Australian – and F1 could theoretically lose one of its superstars with barely any commotion

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives Prime

Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives

One of the (many) measures of great drivers is their prowess in the rain, when the human agent is able to make up for deficiencies in their machinery. But which are the very best? We've come up with our top 10 performances - limited to one per driver - to settle the age-old debate

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1 Prime

The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1

OPINION: As the first season of Formula 1’s new car design era heads to its conclusion in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the full scale of the rule revamp’s impact on the competitive order has been laid down. This shows a less-discussed element is still lurking and it’s something the championship will find hard to address

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2022
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be Prime

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour.

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.